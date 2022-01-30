Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: SGA, volunteers clean park during Green Week

Gallery: SGA, volunteers clean park during Green Week

by Leave a Comment

Members of Student Government Association hosted a cleanup day in a local park as part of their Green Week initiatives, allowing students to complete service hours and give back to the community.

About Rebecca Dowell

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: SGA, volunteers clean park during Green Week