Gallery: SGA, volunteers clean park during Green Week January 30, 2022 by Rebecca Dowell Leave a Comment Members of Student Government Association hosted a cleanup day in a local park as part of their Green Week initiatives, allowing students to complete service hours and give back to the community. Members of SGA hand to free tote bags at their day of service.(Photo by Becca Dowell) Madison Chester and Emmalyne Patterson help pick up trash at Will Hair park. (Photo by Becca Dowell) Macey Schubert, freshman art education major from Leander, Texas, fills up her trash bag along the creek at Will Hair Park. (Photo by Becca Dowell) Macey Schubert helps keep Will Hair park clean and trash-free. (Photo by Becca Dowell) Students take the trash they collected to the park dumpster.(Photo by Becca Dowell) Nathan Keyworth, freshman Bible and ministry major from Houston, Texas, collects trash with fellow students. (Photo by Becca Dowell)
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.