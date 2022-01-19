Police log for Jan. 11- Jan. 18, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for Jan. 11 – 18, 2022

01/12/2022 8:15 a.m. WELFARE CHECK ADJUNCT AREA: 1400 BLK WASHINGTON BLVD

ACUPD Officer responded to a welfare check and upon checking the residence he observed through a window a male subject sitting on the couch unresponsive. Officer requested the Fire Department and Metro Care, and entry was made into the residence. The male was transported to Hendrick Medical Center.

01/12/2022 10:04 p.m. ARMED SUBJECT ADJUNCT AREA: 800 BLK HARRISON AVE

ACUPD Officers assisted APD Officers on a Domestic Violence call with a male armed with a shotgun. The male left the residence prior to officers’ arrival. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the subject.

01/14/2022 9:36 p.m. PROWLER ADJUNCT AREA: 800 BLK EN 15TH ST

A citizen reported hearing noises outside her residence and requested officers to check the area. Officers walked around the residence and noted nothing out of the ordinary observed however there was strong winds.

01/15/2022 12:53 a.m. SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ACU FACILITIES: TEAGUE SPECIAL EVENTS CENTER

ACUPD Officers observed several people on the monitor playing basketball in the Teague Center. Officers contacted them, and they advised the door was open. They were advised they could not be inside the facility and left without further incident.

01/16/2022 6:34 p.m. PROWLER ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 16TH ST

A citizen reported hearing a male voice outside the residence and requested officer check the area. Officer checked around the residence and could hear a male talking. The male was located parked in his vehicle in a driveway across the alley.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Jan. 11 – 18, 2022

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 4 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 4 NOISE VIOLATION 2 OTHER 4 PARKING LOT PATROL 64 PARKING VIOLATION 7 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 9 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 6 PROWLER 2 RANDOM PATROL 36 REPORT WRITING 7 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 4 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 1 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1 TOBACCO INCIDENT 1 TRAFFIC STOP 4 TRAINING 3 WEAPONS OFFENSE 1 WELFARE CHECK 4 911 CALL 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 41 ALARM 9 ANIMAL CALL 1 ARMED SUBJECT 1 ASSIST 3 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 2 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 19 BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 1 CHECK BUILDING 276 CLERY 5 ESCORT 4 FOOT PATROL 11 FOUND PROPERTY 1 HARASSMENT 1 INFORMATION REPORT 1 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 4 LOST PROPERTY 2 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 4 MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 12

TOTAL CALLS: 567

Chief of Police Tip: Remember that ACUPD is available to assist you 24/7/365 with anything occurring on-campus as well as off-campus. Call 325-674-2911 if we can be of assistance. We wish everyone an awesome 2022.