A Cappella tour postponed until later this semester

Dr. Jeffery Goolsby, conductor of the A Capella Chorus and University Chorale, directs the choir in a hymn. (Photo by David Mitchell)

The annual A Capella choir tour has been postponed and is planned to be rescheduled in Dallas later in the semester

With the rise of COVID cases across campus, Dr. Jeff Goolsby, director of choral studies, discovered half the Houston organizers’ high schools were worried about COVID. Goolsby was also concerned about the six hour drive with close proximity for his students.

Now that the tour is pushed back, Riana Vermillion, sophomore vocal music education major from Houston and the secretary for the choir, and Miranda Hixson, junior computer science major from Webster and a member of the choir, have not been able to attend due to the coronavirus for the past two years.

Due to the beginning of COVID back in 2020, the A Cappella group had to cancel the tour in March, which was supposed to be in Seattle, Washington. The annual tour was put on hold until January 2022.

Since Dallas is closer to Abilene, Choir leaders hope it helps to slow the spread.

The A Cappella choir group planned on traveling to four different high schools in the Houston area and one in Abilene while following COVID protocols, with Vermillion’s and Hixson’s hometown high schools included.

“I was really disappointed that I won’t be getting to sing at my high school and go to my hometown, but I understand why he had to make the tough decision,” Hixson said.

Vermillion said the tour is all about promoting ACU’s music department and the A Cappella choir, as well as giving students the ability to perform in front of a live audience, which hasn’t been easy due to COVID.

“I was excited to sing at my high school and see my directors again,” Vermillion said. “My choir directors had a huge impact on my life, and being able to showcase the work I’ve been doing in college with the A cappella choir is really exciting.”

The A Capella choir hopes to continue to go on the trip to Dallas and perform some pieces they have been working on all winter break.

Even though they won’t go this semester, Vermillion and Hixson want to get the chance to go to their hometown and inspire high schoolers to pursue a career in music at ACU in the future.