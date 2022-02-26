Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Men’s basketball crushes Cardinals in home matchup
Redshirt senior guard Tobias Cameron prepares for a layup. (Photo by Meghan Long)

Gallery: Men’s basketball crushes Cardinals in home matchup

by Leave a Comment

The men’s basketball team defeated the Lamar University Cardinals 77-42 in Teague Special Events Center on Thursday evening. As they enter their final few games, they stand 9-6 in conference play and prepare to face Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

About Meghan Long

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Men’s basketball crushes Cardinals in home matchup