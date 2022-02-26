Gallery: Men’s basketball crushes Cardinals in home matchup

The men’s basketball team defeated the Lamar University Cardinals 77-42 in Teague Special Events Center on Thursday evening. As they enter their final few games, they stand 9-6 in conference play and prepare to face Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
Coryon Mason, senior guard, attempts to score. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Freshman guard Ja’Sean Jackson shoots a free throw. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior guard Reggie Miller leaps up toward the net. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior forward Airion Simmons stares down an opponent. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore forward Cameron Steele shoots the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Cameron Steele, sophomore forward, reaches after the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Reggie Miller, senior guard, attempts a lay up. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior guard Stevie Smith searches for an opponent to pass to. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior guard Damien Daniels keeps the ball from Lamar guard C.J. Roberts. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior forward Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu shoots a free throw. (Photo by Meghan Long)
