Police log for Feb. 8-22, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for Feb. 8 – 22, 2022

02/13/2022 2:43 p.m. BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) ACU PARKING LOT: DILLARD HALL LOT EAST

A student reported unknown suspect(s) entered her unlock vehicle without permission and took items from the console area and back seat.

02/13/2022 9:50 p.m. ALCOHOL INCIDENT ACU RESIDENCE HALL: EDWARDS HALL

ACUPD Officer responded to Edwards Hall reference a student being in possession of alcohol. Officer identified the student and issued him a class C citation for Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

02/14/2022 3:11 p.m. BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) ACU PARKING LOT: WEST CAMPUS NORTH LOT

A student reported unknown suspect(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and stole items without her permission.

02/14/2022 4:15 p.m. THEFT (BICYCLE) ACU RESIDENCE HALL: MABEE HALL

A student reported unknown suspect(s) stole his bicycle from the bike rack outside of Mabee Hall.

02/15/2022 9:45 a.m. THEFT (BICYCLE) ACU FACILITIES: DON MORRIS CENTER

A student reported unknown suspect(s) stole her bicycle from the bike rack outside of Don Morris Center.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 8 – 22, 2022

MEDICAL EMERGENCY 4 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 43 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 5 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 4 OTHER 18 PARKING LOT PATROL 71 PARKING VIOLATION 9 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 7 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 13 PROWLER 1 PUBLIC SERVICE 2 RANDOM PATROL 43 REPORT WRITING 23 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 6 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 ROBBERY 1 SEX OFFENSE 1 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 2 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 3 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 3 THEFT 5 TRAFFIC HAZARD 3 TRAFFIC STOP 7 TRAINING 2 VEHICLE COLLISION 2 WELFARE CHECK 2 911 CALLS 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 100 ALARM 6 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 1 ANIMAL CALL 1 ASSIST 5 BARRICADES 5 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 33 BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 4 CCTV REVIEW 2 CHECK BUILDING 473 CITATION ISSUANCE 1 CLERY 10 CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE 1 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 DISABLED VEHICLE 1 DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 2 DISTURBANCE 2 DRUG ACTIVITY / OFFENSE 4 EVENT SUPPORT 1 FIRE WATCH 126 FOOT PATROL 17 FOUND PROPERTY 10 HARASSMENT 1 INFORMATION REPORT 2 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 46 LOST PROPERTY 3 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1

TOTAL CALLS: 1145

Chief of Police Tip: Please remember to lock your vehicles and bicycles and report any suspicious activity to ACU Police 325-674-2911.