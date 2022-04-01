2021 Sing Song winners reminisce, look forward to normal Sing Song

The men of Frater Sodalis sing their club song after winning first place overall for the second year in a row. (Photo by David Mitchell)

Ko Jo Kai and Frater Sodalis were the winners of the 65th annual Sing Song that took place at Paramount Theater in April 2021 and with the return to a larger scale production, both clubs are reminiscing on past wins, hoping to add another to the roster.

Sing Song, one of ACU’s most-loved traditions that started in 1957, is an a cappella singing competition in which students prepare rewritten medleys of popular songs that are performed with costumes, sets and choreography.

Mya Parker, a psychology and Spanish major from Fairfax, Virginia, is a Kojie who helped out her sorority in their practices leading up to their successful performances.

“I really enjoyed the run-through practice at the Paramount and I love watching all the acts perform and seeing the directors and participants so excited,” Parker said. “It was cool to be a part of the small group of people that were directly involved in Sing Song last year and it was a unique experience.”

In 2021, due to COVID-19 protocols, Sing Song had to adapt to keep students safe. One of these changes was a very compressed timeline with which to plan the show and each act. Because of this, acts were unable to create the parody medleys as in the past.

“I think we’re really excited to be doing a big act again where so many people can be involved and for everyone to see all the hard work we have put in,” Parker said. “I’m mostly looking forward to having a big Sing Song where more people can participate this year but that’s not to say at all that I don’t understand why we did it the way we did last year because I think having COVID protocols is incredibly important.”

Jax Hernandez, a junior Christian ministry major from Keller, was an assistant director for last years’ act and a part of the Frater Sodalis fraternity.

“We worked hard in rehearsal to work on blending and balancing the parts so that the harmonies in the songs would really shine,” Hernandez said. “We had all been waiting in Teague to hear the winners and when we won you could just tell from the excitement how much it meant to us, so even though not all of us were able to participate it was a big moment for our fraternity.”