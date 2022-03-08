Gallery: Baseball crushes Marist in weekend series

The baseball team defeated the Marist College Red Foxes 10-8 in home series final at Crutcher Scott Field on Sunday. After a successful weekend, the Wildcats stand 7-4 overall as they prepare to face Baylor on Wednesday.
Teammates high five after the game. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior catcher Mitchell Dickson throws the ball back to the pitcher. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Graduate infielder Hunter Gieser celebrates after catching the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Graduate outfielder Colton Eager crosses the home plate. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Tanner Tweedt, junior catcher, tosses the bat as he runs. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior catcher Tanner Tweedt hits the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Tanner Riley, senior pitcher, pitches the ball toward his opponent. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior pitcher Tanner Riley prepares to throw the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior catcher Tanner Tweedt scores a run.(Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore outfielder Miller Ladusau attempts to hit the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Freshman pitcher Adam Byrd lifts his knee before throwing the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior outfielder Grayson Tatrow catches a fly ball.(Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore infielder/outfielder Julio Riggs swings his bat. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.