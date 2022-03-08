Optimist
Hunter Gieser, graduate infielder, catches the ball at first base. (Photo by Meghan Long)

Gallery: Baseball crushes Marist in weekend series

The baseball team defeated the Marist College Red Foxes 10-8 in home series final at Crutcher Scott Field on Sunday. After a successful weekend, the Wildcats stand 7-4 overall as they prepare to face Baylor on Wednesday.

