Lucky 13: A guide to the 66th Sing Song themes

Thirteen acts will compete in Sing Song this year, hopeful for the first overall win and campus bragging rights. What keeps the acts unique from one another is the creative themes. Each Sing Song leader goes through getting their ideal theme approved. The first freshman act theme will take to the sea with its theme, Sailors. Sawyer Davis, freshman journalism major from Denver City and Sailor act co-director, created this from a sailor’s crisp and clean look. “Sailors will take the audience on a journey, as they battle getting lost at sea and overcoming their fear,” Davis said. The second freshman act will tempt taste buds with everyone’s favorite breakfast, cereal, originating from the World Famous Bean. “It was shocking to discover that no one had ever made cereal a theme before,” Alex Dulske said, freshman computer science major from San Antonio and Cereal act co-director. The Bean continues to impact this year’s themes with the junior act as silverware. Making a come- back after two years of not

participating, juniors plan to leave a memorable performance with their wacky theme. “We wanted something unique where you look at the costumes and think, that is a crazy fun theme,” said Sydney Solberg, junior psychology major from Houston and silverware act co-director. “Our set is in the Bean, and about the rivalry between the silverware and the voyage they experience from students every day.” For the last class act, the seniors will attempt to relive the nostalgic vibes of summer camp as camp counselors. With polished participants and leaders like Jackson Scott, camp counselor act co-director, they can let a little loose and have fun during rehearsals. “Our act is simple with detail that everyone can relate to and have fun with,” Scott said, senior communication major from Keller. By strengthening their fundamentals, the camp counselors are sure to shine a light on unforgettable memories. ACU fraternity, Gamma Sigma Phi, has a surprise for the audience. Its theme is janitors after hours who have a secret. While this theme may seem boring on the surface, their ending will surely bring on shock and awe. Sub T-16 is known for their last-minute Sing Song act and they are not going to change. “The theme Farm is simple and has many possibilities. We mainly focus on mental preparation, so our mind will be right if we decide to practice,” said Landon Talley, Sub T-16 Sing Song director, and vice president. Sub T-16 brings a lighter, more entertaining approach against intense competition. Coming off a win, Frater Sodalis is playing off familiarity and popularity with the theme of Batman. “Everyone knows who Batman is; there are so many iterations,” said Jax Hernandez, junior Christian ministry major from Keller and Frats Sing Song director. Frats costume design and hard rock arrangement are sure to leave the crowd wanting more. Alpha Kai Omega will scramble brains with the family-loving board game theme, Scrabble. AKO opened up its act to all fe- male ACU students who may have missed auditions or did not have a chance to participate. Emma Rose Habert, junior instrumental music education major from Seymour, is the treasurer and Sing Song director for AKO.

“We have a unique twist on our act with costume changes and movement between rows,” Habert said. The women of GATA are ready to extinguish any fires that may come its way, with Smokey the Bear as its theme. “We fight the fire and define it, concluding the act saving the park,” said Kaley Bates, junior animal science major from Kingwood and GATA Sing Song logistics director. Tri Kappa Gamma keeps a classic but straightforward theme as they serve up a bite as waitresses. “I wanted my show to be bright and colorful. A diner was the first thing that came to my mind,” said Leighton Meyer, junior instrumental music education major from Alvarado and TKG Sing Song director. Sigma Theta Chi’s theme from bridesmaids to brides pays homage to ACU culture. Initially a Siggie act in 2002, the club decided to reprise it, keeping one original song. Jolee Lane, a senior business marketing management major from Abilene, is co-directing the Siggie act.