Police log March 1 -8, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for March 1 – 8, 2022

03/02/2022 3:30 a.m. SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ACU PARKING LOT: SIKES HALL

ACUPD Officer were monitoring the cameras and noticed a male subject walking around Sikes Hall parking lot. Officers located the subject and identified him, and he checked OK.

03/03/2022 11:05 p.m. PROWLER ADJUNCT AREA: 1800 BLK MARATHON CT

A citizen reported when they returned home, they heard a noise in their house. Officers checked the residence, and everything checked OK.

03/05/2022 10:25 p.m. DRUG ACTIVITY / OFFENSE ACU FACILITIES: UNIVERSITY PARK APT LOT

A citizen reported possible drug activity occurring in a parked vehicle. Officers checked the area, but the vehicle was gone prior to their arrival.

03/07/2022 11:19 a.m. ASSAULT ACU FACILITIES: MCGLOTHLIN CAMPUS CENTER

A student reported being assaulted inside the Campus Center by another student.

03/07/2022 9:33 p.m. SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ADJUNCT AREA: 1800 BLK MORROW LN

A citizen reported a vehicle was driving through the neighborhood very slowly and a male was running down the middle of the street. Officers checked the area and around the citizen house. Officer did not locate the vehicle nor the subject running down the road but everything did check OK.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 1 – 8, 2022

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 19 MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 2 NOISE VIOLATION 2 OTHER 22 PARKING LOT PATROL 52 PARKING VIOLATION 18 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 4 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 8 PROWLER 1 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 30 REPORT WRITING 9 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 2 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 7 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1 TRAFFIC STOP 5 WELFARE CHECK 2 911 CALLS 2 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 66 ALARM 1 ANIMAL CALL 2 ASSAULT 1 ASSIST 2 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1 BARRICADES 5 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 11 CART PATROL 4 CHECK BUILDING 293 CLERY 5 DRUG ACTIVITY / OFFENSE 1 ESCORT 4 FIRE WATCH 69 FOOT PATROL 16 FOUND PROPERTY 2 INFORMATION REPORT 1 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 5 LOST PROPERTY 2 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1

TOTAL CALLS: 683

Chief of Police Tip: Please remember if you live in the area we patrol, and you return home in hear noises or see anything suspicious please call ACUPD to come and check the residence or the area. If it is outside the area, we patrol please call Abilene Police Department. We want everyone to feel safe in their home.