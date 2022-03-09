Police log March 1 -8, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Weekly Highlight Report for March 1 – 8, 2022
03/02/2022 3:30 a.m. SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ACU PARKING LOT: SIKES HALL
ACUPD Officer were monitoring the cameras and noticed a male subject walking around Sikes Hall parking lot. Officers located the subject and identified him, and he checked OK.
03/03/2022 11:05 p.m. PROWLER ADJUNCT AREA: 1800 BLK MARATHON CT
A citizen reported when they returned home, they heard a noise in their house. Officers checked the residence, and everything checked OK.
03/05/2022 10:25 p.m. DRUG ACTIVITY / OFFENSE ACU FACILITIES: UNIVERSITY PARK APT LOT
A citizen reported possible drug activity occurring in a parked vehicle. Officers checked the area, but the vehicle was gone prior to their arrival.
03/07/2022 11:19 a.m. ASSAULT ACU FACILITIES: MCGLOTHLIN CAMPUS CENTER
A student reported being assaulted inside the Campus Center by another student.
03/07/2022 9:33 p.m. SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ADJUNCT AREA: 1800 BLK MORROW LN
A citizen reported a vehicle was driving through the neighborhood very slowly and a male was running down the middle of the street. Officers checked the area and around the citizen house. Officer did not locate the vehicle nor the subject running down the road but everything did check OK.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
March 1 – 8, 2022
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|19
|MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|2
|NOISE VIOLATION
|2
|OTHER
|22
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|52
|PARKING VIOLATION
|18
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|4
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|8
|PROWLER
|1
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|1
|RANDOM PATROL
|30
|REPORT WRITING
|9
|REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)
|2
|SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
|7
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|2
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|1
|TRAFFIC STOP
|5
|WELFARE CHECK
|2
|911 CALLS
|2
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|66
|ALARM
|1
|ANIMAL CALL
|2
|ASSAULT
|1
|ASSIST
|2
|ATTEMPT TO LOCATE
|1
|BARRICADES
|5
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|11
|CART PATROL
|4
|CHECK BUILDING
|293
|CLERY
|5
|DRUG ACTIVITY / OFFENSE
|1
|ESCORT
|4
|FIRE WATCH
|69
|FOOT PATROL
|16
|FOUND PROPERTY
|2
|INFORMATION REPORT
|1
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|5
|LOST PROPERTY
|2
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|1
TOTAL CALLS: 683
Chief of Police Tip: Please remember if you live in the area we patrol, and you return home in hear noises or see anything suspicious please call ACUPD to come and check the residence or the area. If it is outside the area, we patrol please call Abilene Police Department. We want everyone to feel safe in their home.
