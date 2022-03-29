Police log March 22-29, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for March 22 – 29, 2022

03/22/2022 11:05 a.m. ACCIDENT ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK COLLEGE DR

An ACU student reported they struck a vehicle as they were trying to park near their apartment in the alleyway. ACUPD contacted the owner of the other vehicle and completed a report.

03/22/2022 2:00 p.m. THEFT ACU FACILITIES: STUDENT RECREATION & WELLNESS CENTER

A student reported unknown person stole their bicycle from the bike rack on the south side of the Rec Center.

03/23/2022 3:40 p.m. VEHICLE COLLISION ACU FACILITIES: LUNSFORD TRAIL

An ACU employee was driving a mail cart on campus when a ladder that was stowed in the back of the cart struck a parking sign on the sidewalk. The sign broke and fell on a parked vehicle causing damage to the vehicle.

03/25/2022 1:44 a.m. ACCIDENT ACU PARKING LOT: MABEE-EDWARDS LOT

A student reported while driving out of a parking space they struck a parked vehicle. A report was completed

03/27/2022 12:45 p.m. DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE ACU RESIDENCE HALL: UNIVERSITY PARK APARTMENTS

ACUPD Officers responded with On-Call RD Director to possible drug activity. Officers contacted the subjects inside an apartment and found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officers issued two citations for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 22 – 29, 2022

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 9 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 3 NOISE NIOLATION 1 OTHER 7 PARKING LOT PATROL 32 PARKING VIOLATION 12 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 5 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 7 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 32 REFUEL GASOLINE CANS 1 REPORT WRITING 8 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 3 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 STAND BY 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 4 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 3 THEFT 1 TRAFFIC STOP 6 VEHICLE COLLISION 1 911 CALL 1 ACCIDENT 2 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 42 ALARM 2 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 1 ASSIST 4 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 11 CHECK BUILDING 241 CLERY 5 CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING 1 DIRECT TRAFFIC 2 DISTURBANCE 4 DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE 3 ESCORT 2 FIRE WATCH 73 FOOT PATROL 13 FOUND PROPERTY 4 INFORMATION REPORT 6 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 7 LOST PROPERTY 1 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 2

TOTAL CALLS: 568

Chief of Police Tip: This year Sing Song is being held at the Taylor County Expo Center. If you should have any problems or concerns, please contact ACU PD. We will have officers present during the shows.