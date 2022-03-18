Police log March 8-15, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for March 8 – 15, 2022

03/09/2022 7:30 a.m. FIRE ACU FACILITIES: CENTRAL PLANT

A citizen reported smoke coming the area of Jacob’s Dream. Officers checked the area and determined the smoke was steam coming from the Central Plant boilers.

03/10/2022 12:20 p.m. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF ADJUNCT AREA: 500 BLK EN 21ST

A citizen reported unknown suspect(s) tampered with tires on their vehicle and placed a dead cat on the front windshield.

03/10/2022 11:47 p.m. ALCOHOL INCIDENT ACU RESIDENCE HALL: BULLOCK HALL

ACUPD was advised of a subject at Bullock Hall who was in possession of alcohol. Officers contacted the subject who was visiting our campus and determined he did have alcohol in his possession. Due to the subject visiting from out of state and a non-ACU student the alcohol was confiscated, and he was given a verbal warning.

03/11/2022 6:06 a.m. 911 CALL ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 16TH ST

A citizen called 911 due to hearing the neighbors fighting. ACUPD and APD responded but no one would answer the door. APD made entry into the residence and found a female who had been assaulted. The suspect was still inside the residence, and he was arrested.

03/15/2022 1:38 a.m. INTOXICATED PERSON ADJUNCT AREA: 800 BLK E HWY 80

A citizen reported an Intoxicated person was hiding near an air-conditioning unit. ACUPD and APD responded to the area and located the subject. The subject was arrested for Public Intoxication.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 8 – 15, 2022

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 8 LOST PROERTY 3 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 11 MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 4 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 4 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 4 NOISE VIOLATION 1 OTHER 8 PARKING LOT PATROL 40 PARKING VIOLATION 9 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 7 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 7 RANDOM PATROL 47 REPORT WRITING 11 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 3 SEX OFFENSE 1 SUSPICIOUS ITEM 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 1 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 3 TRAFFIC STOP 3 911 CALL 2 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 48 ALARM 4 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 1 ASSIST 5 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 15 CHECK BUILDING 284 CITATION ISSUANCE 1 CLERY 5 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 DIRECT TRAFFIC 2 DISTURBANCE 3 ESCORT 7 EVENT SUPPORT 1 FIRE 1 FIRE WATCH 70 FOOT PATROL 12 FOUND PROPERTY 1 INFORMATION REPORT 2 INTOXICATED PERSON 1

TOTAL CALLS: 644

Chief of Police Tip: Spring is in the air. The time has changed, and more people are getting out walking, running and riding bicycles around Lunsford Trail and the immediate area. Please be aware of the cross walks around campus and all the entrances where vehicles enter our campus. If you are riding your bicycle at night you are required by law to have a white light on the front and a red light or red reflector on the rear. Please wear reflective clothing if you are out walking/running or riding a bicycle at night.