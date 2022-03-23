SEALS Chapel seeks to bring Jesus to ‘Lost Souls’

Two years ago, freshman Malcolm Craft had a dream to evangelize the masses through the SEALS organization and this semester he has put his dream into action.

SEALS or Saints Evangelizing All Lost Souls, is a new freshman-led Chapel founded by Craft, a vocal performance major from Rochester, New York.

SEALS Chapel takes special care in making sure all students feel welcome, it is not created for a specific group. Instead it is geared toward anyone hoping to share and hear God’s word in a safe place. The group is focused on bringing the word of God to “lost souls.”

“A lost soul is anyone who knows Jesus but doesn’t have him in their heart,” Craft said.

The Chapel meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in the Onstead-Packer Biblical Studies Building, room 130. Attendees can expect to be greeted with music, receive a short sermon from Craft and a prayer to close.

While the Chapel has had small beginnings, SEALS has big plans, including small mission trips to freshman dorms.

Caeleigh Salazar, a freshman psychology major from Colleen, is the president of the worship team within the Chapel. She has been working on getting a small choir together and is the lead of music during Chapel.

“A lot of people don’t know about us yet, because we’re trying to figure out the ins and outs,” Salazar said. “We’re starting right now on campus, but we’re hoping to reach out off campus as well.”

The group has five mission trips planned throughout the semester with their first mission trip taking place Jan. 29.