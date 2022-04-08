Police log March 29 – April 5, 2022

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for March 29 – April 5, 2022

03/31/2022 12:28 p.m. ASSIST APD OFFICERS ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK OVERLAND TR

APD Officers requested ACUPD Officers assistance in locating a female subject who was the driver of a vehicle involved in a traffic accident and had walked away from the scene. ACUPD Officer checked the area and located the female who was released to APD.

04/02/2022 1:36 a.m. INTOXICATED DRIVER ADJUNCT AREA: 700 BLK EN 16TH ST

An ACUPD Officer conducted a traffic stop and upon contacting the driver smelled alcohol and marijuana. The officer determined the driver was a minor and under the influence of alcohol. A citation for DUI Minor was issued to the driver.

04/03/2022 1:03 a.m. NOISE VIOLATION ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 18TH ST

A citizen reported a large party in the area creating a noise disturbance. Officer located the party and spoke with the tenants of the residence and advised them in the complaint. The tenants advised everyone to leave.

04/04/2022 5:45 p.m. SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 16TH ST

A citizen reported hearing strange noise coming from the back of the apartment. Upon Officer arrival they walked around the residence and met with the citizen. The citizen learned the noise was coming from someone within their residence and everything was OK.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 29 – April 5, 2022

MEDICAL EMERGENCY 2 MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 25 MOTORIST ASSISST: JUMPSTART 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 4 NOISE VIOLATION 2 OTHER 7 PARKING LOT PATROL 35 PARKING VIOLATION 9 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 7 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 10 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 39 REPORT WRITING 6 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 3 REPORT WRITING (CITATION REPORT) 1 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 3 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2 TRAFFIC HAZARD 2 TRAFFIC STOP 8 TRAINING 1 VEHICLE COLLISION 1 WELFARE CHECK 2 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 45 ADVICE 1 ALARM 4 ANIMAL CALL 1 ASSIST 5 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 2 BARRICADES 3 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 17 CART PATROL 5 CCTV REVIEW 1 CHECK BUILDING 278 CLERY 5 CRIMINAL TRESPASS 6 DIRECT TRAFFIC 4 DISTURBANCE 2 ELEVATOR RESCUE 1 ESCORT 6 FINGERPRINTING SERVICE 1 FIRE WATCH 74 FOOT PATROL 17 FOUND PROPERTY 2 INFORMATION REPORT 3 INTOXICATED DRIVER 3 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 5 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1

TOTAL CALLS: 667

Chief of Police Tip: April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month – sending a text message, talking on a cell phone, using a navigation system, and eating while driving are a few examples of distracted driving. Any of these distractions can endanger you, your passengers, and others on the road.

REMEMBER: Drive without distractions. Your life is worth more than any call, text, or playlist.