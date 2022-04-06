Delta Theta ends 45-year drought, Frater Sodalis three-peats in Sing Song ’22

The women of Delta Theta, men of Frater Sodalis and the Senior Class act took home the trophies on Saturday with their overall wins in Sing Song 2022.

Between three divisions, 13 acts performed at the 66th Sing Song inside the Taylor County Expo Center on April 1 and 2.The acts are judged on set, costume, choreography, entertainment and vocals. Across the span of three performances, the judges tally all of the scores together to reach the overall winners.

This win is Delta Theta’s first win in 45 years, with their last being in 1977 with the theme of skeletons. This year’s ice-cream themed act placed in all five categories.

Eva Straughn, junior engineering major from Abilene and Delta Theta Sing Song director, said the win gap became her biggest challenge.

“It was hard because we have not won in a while, so getting moral up and having full facials and choreography was a challenge at first,” said Straughn. “We worked so hard and the girls have been so compliant and supportive, especially in this last week, it really paid off.”

Frater Sodalis now has won three years in a row, making it the first three-in-a-row win streak for the fraternity. Jax Hernandez, junior Christian ministry major from Keller and Frater Sodalis Sing Song director, said their collaboration is what has held their winning spot.

“Our streak shows how much we can do when clubs work together,” Hernandez said. “Our motto is brothers together and that has really shown through in our preparations and performances.”

The Senior Class act was the smallest in their division. Jackson Scott, senior communication major from Keller and senior class director, said the energy of their act overpowered their numbers.

“Everyone was probably underestimating us due to our size but we really fought to overcome that and it worked in our favor,” Scott said. “Experience along with getting other people excited and motivated for the act is what got us that winning spot.”

The winners of Sing Song recieve one-thousand dollars going towards a charity of their support.