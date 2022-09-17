ACU holds its own in loss to SEC opponent Missouri

Junior wide reciever Kobe Clark catches the ball and looks for a window down field. (Photo by Telvee Marvie)

Heading into Saturday with their first 2-0 start since 2013, two quick touchdowns caused ACU (2-1) to fall to the hands of Southeastern Conference opponent Missouri (2-1), 34-17.

Similar to Lamar’s two first quarter touchdowns of 59 and 75 yards on Sept. 1, Missouri did the same with 78 and 79 yard touchdowns in the first quarter. ACU scored two touchdowns in the second half but were unable to come out of Columbia with a win.

Missouri struck four plays in off a 78 yard punt return touchdown just over a minute into the game. ACU then responded with a 39 yard field goal from kicker Blair Zepeda, junior from Richardson, to cut the score to 7-3 with 5:54 remaining in the first quarter. A minute later the Tigers connected on a deep ball for a 79 yard touchdown to extend their lead to 14-3 with 4:47 left in the first.

In the second quarter, the Tigers went on a 9 play 47 yard drive in under six minutes to push the lead to 17-3. At halftime, the Tigers led 17-3. Running back Jermiah Dobbins, sophomore from Lubbock, was efficient with 11 carries for 64 yards and a reception for nine yards.

Missouri’s defense came out hot forcing McIvor to throw an interception and capitalized with a touchdown to take a 24-3 lead.

Wide receiver Kobe Clark, senior from Sweetwater, picked up his 216th all time reception with 6:24 remaining in the third quarter. His catch moved him to second all time in receptions above former Wildcat and NFL wide receiver Taylor Gabriel. Clark needs 20 more receptions to break the all-time record held by current running backs coach Jerale Badon.

ACU’s first touchdown of the game came with 4:02 left in the third quarter. Defensive end Alexander Duke, senior Houston transfer, picked up a forced fumble from defensive tackle David Oke, freshman from Houston, in the end zone. Missouri responded with a touchdown with 24 seconds remaining in the third to take a 31-10 lead after three.

In the fourth, Missouri connected on a 52 yard field goal with 3:11 remaining. ACU then responded for their first offensive touchdown of the day with a 49-yard strike from McIvor to wide receiver Blayne Taylor, sophomore Cisco College transfer, for the score with 1:33 to play. Missouri then ran the clock out to take home the 34-17 win over the Wildcats.

Quarterback Maverick McIvor, sophomore Texas Tech transfer, went 18-31 for 197 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Running back Jermiah Dobbins, sophomore from Lubbock, had 18 carries for 74 yards and one reception for nine yards. Linebacker Reese Young, freshman from Stephenville, led the way on defense with six tackles, five solo and two tackles for loss.

Now the Wildcats head back home for family weekend against Div. II Western New Mexico (1-1) of the Lone Star Conference, ACU’s former conference. The Mustangs defeated Adams State 34-20 to open the year before falling 24-13 to Central Washington. Since 2017, ACU has gone 4-1 in matchups against Div. II or lower opponents. The lone loss came against Angelo State, 34-21, in 2020.

The Wildcats and the Mustangs matchup begins at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Wildcat Stadium and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Quotes will be added following Monday’s press conference with head coach Keith Patterson.

