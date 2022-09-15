Gallery: Volleyball falls short to Oklahoma in home opener

The Volleyball team was defeated 0-3 in opening matchup against the University of Oklahoma Sooners in Moody Coliseum on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats now stand 3-6 overall as they prepare for the TCU Tournament in Fort Worth on Friday and Saturday.
Redshirt-senior setter Madison Rohre serves the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior middle blocker Braden Bossier leaps to spike the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Jada Birkel, senior outside hitter, taps the ball towards her opponents. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior middle blocker Breanna Box jumps to attempt hitting the ball.(Photo by Meghan Long)
Redshirt-senior setter Madison Rohre looks up before setting. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Teammates attempt to block the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore outside hitter Bryley Steinhilber sets the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore setter Madeline Guffy stares at the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior libero and defensive special Logan Browning bumps the ball over the net. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore outside hitter Bryley Steinhilber rolls up her sleeves before a set. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Madison Rohre, redshirt-senior setter, watches the ball before serving. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior libero and defensive specialist Logan Browning bumps the ball behind her.(Photo by Meghan Long)
Freshman outside hitter Ashli Edmiston jumps as she serves the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
