ISA prepares for 30th Ethnos event

The International Student Association is planning their annual Ethnos show, the first normal fully produced show since the pandemic.

This year will be the 30th anniversary of the Ethnos show, themed ‘Our Heritage,” in an effort to represent all 130 international students in the organization.

Claudia Panta, ISA president and senior theatre and music double major from Lima Peru, said the theme best fits what the organization stands for.

“We are one family and this is a part of our heritage, which is the theme,” Panta said. “It’s been such weird years for us we are just trying to go back to who we are.”

Conversations of preparation began last semester when the officer team changed.

“We actually started working with our officers this summer just working on sponsorship, getting grants and all that stuff,” she said.

Daniel Mejia, ISA vice president, said he recommends all members of the Abilene community should come and learn about the other cultures present around them.

“There is value in learning somebody else perspective and somebody else’s life and background and we are trying to do that in Ethnos through these various dances and music and different things that are very meaningful to each culture,” Mejia, junior graphic design advertising major from Honduras, said.”We have such rich history individually but also as an organization on campus and we just want to show people that.”

The Ethnos show will conclude with a global worship service where students will join together in a multilingual song. This is a personal favorite for Panta.

“It’s a very sweet moment, it signifies so much to us the way family comes together whether we are from here or a different continent,” Panta said. “We get to sing one song that worships God in our own language.”

Ethnos is an event for students from various cultures to show off a talent that reflects where they come from.

ISA is an organization catering to international students, providing a home away from home to help them adapt to their new environment.

Ethnos will be taking place in Boone Family Theatre on Nov. 4 and 5.

To get involved in the show or with the production, you can contact the ISA via Instagram @acu_isa.