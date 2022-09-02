Wessel Hall to join Freshman Village in 2023

Student Life will open the doors of Wessel Hall to the freshman class of 2027 next year.

Wessel Hall is between Sikes and Nelson Hall on East North 16th Street. It will be a co-ed dorm, and will have space to house about 350 students.

“It will be a wing-and-hall-based system just like Bullock,” Kevin Campbell, senior vice president of operations said.

The dorm will have two points of entry on opposite sides, one facing East North 16th Street and the other facing campus. It will have one main staircase with two elevators.

Crews broke ground for Wessel Hall in early February of this year. The hall will be the newest edition to the Freshman Village, which will provide a central living community for all first-year students.

Julia Alfinito, a sophomore business major from Trophy Club, lived in phase one of the Freshman Village, Bullock Hall.

“I loved Bullock Hall, it was a great way to meet any and everyone and there was always something to do,” Alfinito said. “I think Freshman Village is a great step in the right direction for ACU. The dorms that you are in decide your friends and shape your experiences, making your transition smoother.”

Wessel Hall will replace Gardner Hall, which was home for freshman women for over 60 years. Gardner was torn down during the fall semester of 2021 so the construction of Wessel could begin.

Campbell said the construction for the new hall will operate 40 hours a week, on weekdays to aid with students’ schedules.

“We started with enough time where we are able to do this within a standard work week,” Campbell said.

Wessel Hall is named after Rick and Debbie Wessel, who graduated from ACU in the ’80s and have been supporting ACU as donors for several years. Rick Wessel currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the University.

Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university, appreciates the Wessel’s commitment to ACU.

“Rick and Debbie Wessel have been major enablers of the ACU transformation that has taken place over the past 10 years,” Dr. Schubert said. “As alums, they’ve personally experienced how special this place is, and they want to ensure others benefit in the same way. I’m overwhelmed by their incredible generosity and love for ACU.”