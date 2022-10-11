Homecoming court selection process changes

Student-chosen nominees at an interest meeting before the administrative panel makes the final decision. (Photo provided by April Young)

Homecoming Court selection now has a more intricate process.

Instead of relying on student votes alone after nominations, a faculty panel now picks the final court selection and the student body chooses from their selection.

April Young, senior alumni and university relations officer, started working on changing the process last year and said this change was made to raise the standard of the Homecoming Queen title.

“We need to elevate the idea of Homecoming Court to a different standard, to one that recognizes leaders of our student body in a different way that puts more emphasis on leadership, on diversity, student organizations and their involvement,” Young said.

Every female senior in a student organization had an opportunity to be voted on by the members of their group.

Those chosen members then had to submit an application along with a resume and essay questions.

Jenna Miles, homecoming nominee, said she agrees with the new system and it has proven itself true.

“There are really good leaders on our campus and names that I recognize which means there are good leaders on campus,” Miles, senior music education major from Littlefield, said.

After combing through the applications, 15 women were chosen for the court to be voted on by the student body.

The 2022 Homecoming Queen nominations are as follows:

Anna Kate Bradford

Jillian Fifield

Cydney Ford

Jalen Garza

EmmaRose Habert

Kaycee Humphrey

Avery Iles

Lindsey May

Jenna Miles

Senia Overstreet

Taylor Shroll

Stephanie Tran

Abby Young

A panel of faculty and staff is responsible for choosing the candidates.

“We’re still honoring senior women who are leaders, that hasn’t changed. We just want to highlight them in different ways,” Young said.

The homecoming queen will be given a $1,000 funding grant to start a university impact initiative. She will also be heavily involved with Alumni relations and other various events.

A few of the requirements for applying to be on the court are a least a 2.5 cumulative GPA, must be a current member of an organization and in good standing with the university.