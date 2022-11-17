The Wildcats gained their seventh win of the season after taking down Sam Houston State University, 45-28. This win gives ACU its first season of Div. I history with seven wins and puts them in the WAC Championship game this Friday against SFA.
Sophomore safety Elijah Moffett runs the ball in for a touchdown. (Photo by Kaylee Kahn)
Junior kicker Blair Zepeda runs up to kick the ball for a field goal. (Photo by Kaylee Kahn)
The Wildcats defender blocks his opponent from the quarterback. (Photo by Kaylee Kahn)
Wildcat players celebrate going into a timeout. (Photo by Kaylee Kahn)
Junior quarterback Ethan Long prepares to receive the snap. (Photo by Kaylee Kahn)
Junior quarterback Ethan Long prepares to throw the ball. (Photo by Kaylee Kahn)
The Wildcat defense prepares to block their opponents. (Photo by Kaylee Kahn)
Sophomore wide receiver Tristan Golightly prepares to move down field. (Photo by Kaylee Kahn)
Sophomore running back Jermiah Dobbins runs the ball down field. (Photo by Kaylee Kahn)
The Wildcats celebrate going into a timeout. (Photo by Kaylee Kahn)
About Kaylee Kahn
You are here: Home/Multimedia/ Gallery: The Wildcats gain victory over Sam Houston making ACU Div. I history
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.