Gallery: The Wildcats gain victory over Sam Houston making ACU Div. I history

The Wildcats gained their seventh win of the season after taking down Sam Houston State University, 45-28. This win gives ACU its first season of Div. I history with seven wins and puts them in the WAC Championship game this Friday against SFA.

