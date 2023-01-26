Police log Jan. 17 – 24

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for Jan. 17 – 24, 2024

01/17/2023 8:45 a.m. ABANDONED VEHICLES: ACU Parking lot: Church Lot

ACUPD had two vehicles that were left abandoned/inoperative in the parking lot for several months. Both vehicles were towed by a local towing company.

01/18/2023 8:45 a.m. SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Hardin Administration Building

ACUPD was notified of a male subject on the 2nd floor of the admin building. Officers contacted a male who has no legitimate reason for being on campus. He was belligerent. Officers escorted him off campus after he was warned of trespassing.

01/18/2023 1:15 p.m. ANIMAL CALL: ACU Campus — Mall Area

ACUPD received a report of two dogs chasing feral cats. One of the dogs had blood on its nose. The dog owner was contacted and took possession of his dogs.

01/21/2023 1:49 a.m. CURFEW VIOLATION: Will Hair Park

ACUPD officer contacted subjects at Will Hair Park. The officer informed subjects they were in violation of park curfew and after identifying them, they were released with a warning.

01/21/2023 7:04 a.m. PROWLER: ACU Residence Hall: University Park Apartments

A resident reported hearing someone at her front door but did not see anyone. Resident waited about 10 minutes before notifying ACUPD. Responding officer searched the area and around the apartment and did not locate anyone.

01/23/2023 1:45 p.m. PARKING VIOLATION: Adjunct Area — College Dr.

A resident reported that a vehicle was parked blocking their driveway. ACUPD officer attempted to contact the registered owner to no avail. In lieu of towing, the officer issued the vehicles registered owner a City of Abilene parking citation.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Jan. 17 – 24, 2023

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 49 ADVICE 0 ANIMAL CALL 3 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1 BARRICADES 3 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 3 CART PATROL 1 CCTV REVIEW 227 CHECK BUILDING 0 CLERY 1 CRIMINAL TRESPASS 0 DIRECT TRAFFIC 2 DISTURBANCE 1 ELEVATOR RESCUE 6 ESCORT 0 FINGERPRINTING SERVICE 7 FIRE WATCH 35 FOOT PATROL 2 FOUND PROPERTY 2 INTOXICATED DRIVER 0 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 8 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERISTY ASSESTS 0 MEDICAL CONCERNS 2 MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 0 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 53 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 3 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 3 NOISE VIOLATION 2 OTHER 13 PARKING LOT PATROL 26 PARKING VIOLATION 7 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 5 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 4 PUBLIC SERVICE 3 RANDOM PATROL 40 REPORT WRITING 4 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 1 REPORT WRITING (CITATION REPORT) 0 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 2 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 5 TRAFFIC HAZARD 0 TRAFFIC STOP 6 TRAINING 2 VEHICLE COLLISION 1 WELFARE CHECK 3

TOTAL CALLS: 544

Chief of Police Tip: Welcome back to a new semester, so glad to see everyone on campus again! Just a reminder to always be diligent in your surround and report any suspicious activity to ACUPD 325-674-2911.