Police log Feb. 14 – Feb. 21

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for February 14, 2023 – February 21, 2023

 

 02/15/2023 4:30 p.m. MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN NON-ADJUNCT AREA: 1900 Pine St.

ACUPD assisted APD in dealing with a subject with mental issues. APD’s Crisis Response Team was summons and became primary on this call.  

 

02/15/2023 5:01 p.m. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF ACU Facility:  Sherrod Park Storage Units

ACUPD was notified that a several glass doors to Sherrod Park Storage units on Cedar Crest Dr. was broken.  There was no evidence that entry was gained.  There are no suspects at this time.  

 

02/16/2023 10:30 a.m.  BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE ADJUNCT AREA: 600 block EN 20th St. 

A student reported her unlocked vehicle was burglarized overnight while parked at her off-campus residence on EN 20th St.  The glove compartment was rummaged through but nothing reported missing.    

 

02/17/2023 4:45 p.m. HARASSMENT ACU RESIDENCE HALL

A student reported he was being harassed by a known female who is not affiliated with ACU. A report was taken and the investigation to continue.                                 

 

02/18/2023 1:15 a.m.  MEDICAL EMERGENCY ADJUNCT AREA: 600 block EN 18th St. 

A private citizen utilized the emergency blue light box at Barret Hall to summon help.  The citizen reported that a family member was experiencing a medical emergency.  ACUPD and an ambulance responded to a residence in the 600 block of EN 18th St.  An elderly female was transported to the hospital. 

 

02/20/2023 9:30 a.m. UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE ACU PARKING LOT: 1600 block Campus Center Rd. 

A student initially reported her unlocked vehicle was burglarized overnight while parked in a campus parking lot.  Surveillance video showed someone left in the car in the early morning hours and returned it approximately 3 hours later.  The inside of the had been rummaged through and there was an odor of marijuana.  The investigation continues.   

 

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 14, 2023 – Feb. 21, 2023

 

 

 

MAINTANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 3
MENTAL EMERGENCY 1
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 36
MOTORIST ASSISST:  JUMPSTART 2
MOTORIST ASSIST:  OTHER 2
MOTORIST ASSIST:  UNLOCK 7
NOISE VIOLATION 2
OTHER 12
PARKING LOT PATROL 34
PARKING VIOLATION 10
PATROL VEHICLE:  MAINTENANCE 7
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 5
PROWLER 1
PUBLIC SERVICE 3
RANDOM PATROL 172
REPORT WRITING 8
REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 5
REPORT WRITING (CITATION REPORT) 0
REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 2
SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 4
STOLEN VEHICLE/UNAUTHORIZED USE MV 1
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY/PERSONS/VEHICLES 8
TRAFFIC STOP 3
TRAINING 2
VEHICLE COLLISION 2
WELFARE CHECK 2
TRAFFIC HAZARD 1
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 58
ADVICE 1
ALARM 3
911 CALL 4
ASSIST 6
ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1
ANIMAL CALL 2
BARRICADES 1
BICYCLE/SKATEBOARD CALL 1
BOOT/UNBOOT VEHICLE 1
BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE 3
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 16
CART PATROL 0
CCTV REVIEW 3
CHECK BUILDING 187
CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING 0
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1
DIRECT TRAFFIC 0
DISTURBANCE 0
DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE 2
ESCORT 6
FIRE 0
FIRE WATCH 0
FOOT PATROL 17
FOUND PROPERTY 1
HARASSMENT 1
HIT & RUN 0
INFORMATION REPORT 2
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 24
GRAFFITI 1
LOST PROPERTY 4

 TOTAL CALLS:  683

Chief’s Tip of the Week: “Please continue to lock your vehicles at all times. It is the number one deterrent for most of our burglary of vehicles on campus.  I would also take valuable items with you or hide them out of sight.”

