Police log Feb. 14 – Feb. 21

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Weekly Highlight Report for February 14, 2023 – February 21, 2023
02/15/2023 4:30 p.m. MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN NON-ADJUNCT AREA: 1900 Pine St.
ACUPD assisted APD in dealing with a subject with mental issues. APD’s Crisis Response Team was summons and became primary on this call.
02/15/2023 5:01 p.m. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF ACU Facility: Sherrod Park Storage Units
ACUPD was notified that a several glass doors to Sherrod Park Storage units on Cedar Crest Dr. was broken. There was no evidence that entry was gained. There are no suspects at this time.
02/16/2023 10:30 a.m. BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE ADJUNCT AREA: 600 block EN 20th St.
A student reported her unlocked vehicle was burglarized overnight while parked at her off-campus residence on EN 20th St. The glove compartment was rummaged through but nothing reported missing.
02/17/2023 4:45 p.m. HARASSMENT ACU RESIDENCE HALL:
A student reported he was being harassed by a known female who is not affiliated with ACU. A report was taken and the investigation to continue.
02/18/2023 1:15 a.m. MEDICAL EMERGENCY ADJUNCT AREA: 600 block EN 18th St.
A private citizen utilized the emergency blue light box at Barret Hall to summon help. The citizen reported that a family member was experiencing a medical emergency. ACUPD and an ambulance responded to a residence in the 600 block of EN 18th St. An elderly female was transported to the hospital.
02/20/2023 9:30 a.m. UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE ACU PARKING LOT: 1600 block Campus Center Rd.
A student initially reported her unlocked vehicle was burglarized overnight while parked in a campus parking lot. Surveillance video showed someone left in the car in the early morning hours and returned it approximately 3 hours later. The inside of the had been rummaged through and there was an odor of marijuana. The investigation continues.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Feb. 14, 2023 – Feb. 21, 2023
|MAINTANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS
|3
|MENTAL EMERGENCY
|1
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|36
|MOTORIST ASSISST: JUMPSTART
|2
|MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER
|2
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|7
|NOISE VIOLATION
|2
|OTHER
|12
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|34
|PARKING VIOLATION
|10
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|7
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|5
|PROWLER
|1
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|3
|RANDOM PATROL
|172
|REPORT WRITING
|8
|REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)
|5
|REPORT WRITING (CITATION REPORT)
|0
|REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)
|2
|SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT
|4
|STOLEN VEHICLE/UNAUTHORIZED USE MV
|1
|SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY/PERSONS/VEHICLES
|8
|TRAFFIC STOP
|3
|TRAINING
|2
|VEHICLE COLLISION
|2
|WELFARE CHECK
|2
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|1
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|58
|ADVICE
|1
|ALARM
|3
|911 CALL
|4
|ASSIST
|6
|ATTEMPT TO LOCATE
|1
|ANIMAL CALL
|2
|BARRICADES
|1
|BICYCLE/SKATEBOARD CALL
|1
|BOOT/UNBOOT VEHICLE
|1
|BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE
|3
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|16
|CART PATROL
|0
|CCTV REVIEW
|3
|CHECK BUILDING
|187
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING
|0
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
|1
|DIRECT TRAFFIC
|0
|DISTURBANCE
|0
|DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE
|2
|ESCORT
|6
|FIRE
|0
|FIRE WATCH
|0
|FOOT PATROL
|17
|FOUND PROPERTY
|1
|HARASSMENT
|1
|HIT & RUN
|0
|INFORMATION REPORT
|2
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|24
|GRAFFITI
|1
|LOST PROPERTY
|4
TOTAL CALLS: 683
Chief’s Tip of the Week: “Please continue to lock your vehicles at all times. It is the number one deterrent for most of our burglary of vehicles on campus. I would also take valuable items with you or hide them out of sight.”
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.