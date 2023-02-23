Police log Feb. 14 – Feb. 21

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for February 14, 2023 – February 21, 2023

02/15/2023 4:30 p.m. MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN NON-ADJUNCT AREA: 1900 Pine St.

ACUPD assisted APD in dealing with a subject with mental issues. APD’s Crisis Response Team was summons and became primary on this call.

02/15/2023 5:01 p.m. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF ACU Facility: Sherrod Park Storage Units

ACUPD was notified that a several glass doors to Sherrod Park Storage units on Cedar Crest Dr. was broken. There was no evidence that entry was gained. There are no suspects at this time.

02/16/2023 10:30 a.m. BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE ADJUNCT AREA: 600 block EN 20th St.

A student reported her unlocked vehicle was burglarized overnight while parked at her off-campus residence on EN 20th St. The glove compartment was rummaged through but nothing reported missing.

02/17/2023 4:45 p.m. HARASSMENT ACU RESIDENCE HALL:

A student reported he was being harassed by a known female who is not affiliated with ACU. A report was taken and the investigation to continue.

02/18/2023 1:15 a.m. MEDICAL EMERGENCY ADJUNCT AREA: 600 block EN 18th St.

A private citizen utilized the emergency blue light box at Barret Hall to summon help. The citizen reported that a family member was experiencing a medical emergency. ACUPD and an ambulance responded to a residence in the 600 block of EN 18th St. An elderly female was transported to the hospital.

02/20/2023 9:30 a.m. UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE ACU PARKING LOT: 1600 block Campus Center Rd.

A student initially reported her unlocked vehicle was burglarized overnight while parked in a campus parking lot. Surveillance video showed someone left in the car in the early morning hours and returned it approximately 3 hours later. The inside of the had been rummaged through and there was an odor of marijuana. The investigation continues.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 14, 2023 – Feb. 21, 2023

MAINTANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 3 MENTAL EMERGENCY 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 36 MOTORIST ASSISST: JUMPSTART 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 7 NOISE VIOLATION 2 OTHER 12 PARKING LOT PATROL 34 PARKING VIOLATION 10 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 7 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 5 PROWLER 1 PUBLIC SERVICE 3 RANDOM PATROL 172 REPORT WRITING 8 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 5 REPORT WRITING (CITATION REPORT) 0 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 2 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 4 STOLEN VEHICLE/UNAUTHORIZED USE MV 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY/PERSONS/VEHICLES 8 TRAFFIC STOP 3 TRAINING 2 VEHICLE COLLISION 2 WELFARE CHECK 2 TRAFFIC HAZARD 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 58 ADVICE 1 ALARM 3 911 CALL 4 ASSIST 6 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1 ANIMAL CALL 2 BARRICADES 1 BICYCLE/SKATEBOARD CALL 1 BOOT/UNBOOT VEHICLE 1 BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE 3 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 16 CART PATROL 0 CCTV REVIEW 3 CHECK BUILDING 187 CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING 0 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 DIRECT TRAFFIC 0 DISTURBANCE 0 DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE 2 ESCORT 6 FIRE 0 FIRE WATCH 0 FOOT PATROL 17 FOUND PROPERTY 1 HARASSMENT 1 HIT & RUN 0 INFORMATION REPORT 2 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 24 GRAFFITI 1 LOST PROPERTY 4

TOTAL CALLS: 683

Chief’s Tip of the Week: “Please continue to lock your vehicles at all times. It is the number one deterrent for most of our burglary of vehicles on campus. I would also take valuable items with you or hide them out of sight.”