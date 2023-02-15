Police log Feb. 7 – Feb. 14

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for Feb. 7 – Feb. 14, 2023

02/09/2023 3:00 p.m Burglary of a Motor Vehicle Campus Court Rd.

A student reported an unknown suspect entered their unlocked vehicle and took property and cash without their permission.

2/11/2023 5:48 a.m. Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest Elmer Gray Stadium Lot

ACU PD responded to reports of an unknown suspect looking into parked vehicles, the suspect fled when the responding officer gave commands to stop. It was later determined the suspect had entered 2 unlocked vehicles and removed property.

2/11/2023 11:42 a.m. Hit and Run Barrett Hall Lot

ACU PD responded to reports of a hit and run. CCTV footage showed a subject back into a parked car in the lot then leave without leaving required information on the parked vehicle.

2/11/2023 6:59 p.m. Assault Family Violence Mabee/Edwards Lot

ACU PD and APD responded to reports of an assault in progress between a male and female. The male was subsequently arrested for Class A Assault Family Violence.

2/13/2023 8:05 p.m Noise Violation Hardin Admin Building

ACU PD responded to reports of a noise violation in regards to a student social group yelling from the steps outside. The social group dispersed upon officer’s arrival.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 7 – Feb. 14, 2023

OTHER 9 PARKING LOT PATROL 24 PARKING VIOLATION 4 PATROL VEHICLE MAINT 8 PATROL VEHICLE REFUEL 6 PUBLIC SERVICE 2 RANDOM PATROL 102 REPORT WRITING 9 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 6 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 2 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 7 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 3 TRAFFIC HAZARD 2 TRAFFIC STOP 9 WELFARE CHECK 1 911 CALL 3 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 56 ASSAULT 1 BOOT VEHICLE 3 BUILDING UNLOCK 10 BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 2 CCTV REVIEW 3 CHECK BUILDING 203 CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 DIRECT TRAFFIC 1 DISTURBANCE 1 ELEVATOR RESCUE 1 ESCORT 5 FOOT PATROL 23 FOUND PROPERTY 3 HIT AND RUN 1 INFORMATION REPORT 3 INVESTIGATIVE FOLLOW UP 22 LOST PROPERTY 4 MAINTAIN UNIVERSITY ASSETS (CCTV) 1 MAINTAIN UNIVERSITY ASSETS 2 MONITOR FACILITY 59 MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 6 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 4 NOISE VIOLATION 1

TOTAL CALLS: 617

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Accidents happen, however if you accidentally strike a parked car it is your duty under the Texas Transportation Code (TTC 550.024) to either contact the owner/ ACU PD or leave a note with the information to contact you. Failure to do so could result in fines or jail time.