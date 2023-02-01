Police log Jan. 24-31

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for Jan. 24 – 32, 2024

01/26/2023 5:41 p.m ALARM, ACU Residence Hall

ACUPD responded to a smoke alarm activation at a residence hall. A student was cooking and burned their food.

01/27/2023 1:22 a.m. PARK CURFEW/MINOR IN CONSUMPTION, ADJUNCT AREA: 101 E. Ambler Ave.

ACUPD officer contacted two individuals after curfew hours in a parked vehicle at Will Hair Park. One of the occupants was issued a citation for Minor in Consumption of an alcoholic beverage. A warning was given on the curfew violation.

01/28/2023 7:10 a.m. BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLES ACU Parking Lots: Barrett Lot & Dillard lot

Two students reported their vehicles were burglarized overnight. One vehicle was parked in the Barrett Lot and the other was parked in the Dillard South lot. CCTV surveillance video captured the images of two male subjects checking car doors in both lots and entered multiple unlocked vehicles. This occurred at approximately 0200 hrs. The investigation is ongoing.

01/28/2023 12:45 p.m. STOLEN VEHICLE ACU Parking Lot: Nelson Hall

A student reported her vehicle was stolen overnight. A review of CCTV surveillance video captured the images of two subjects prowling the parking lot and one getting into the student’s vehicle and driving it away. The two are the same suspects who had burglarized vehicles in the Barrett and Dillard lots.

01/29/2023 3:30 p.m CRIMINAL TRESPASS ACU Residence Hall: Bullock Hall

ACUPD had received multiple calls earlier in the day of a suspicious male subject near a female residence hall. An officer contacted a 69 year old male and after determining that he had no legitimate reason to be on campus, warned him of criminal trespass. ACUPD later received a call of a male attempting to enter a residence hall. Officers contacted and arrested the 69 year old man for the offense of Criminal Trespass.

01/31/2023 12:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m MOTOR VEHICLE ASSISTS ADJUNCT AREA AND ACU CAMPUS

ACUPD officers assisted several stranded motorists in the area of EN 10th and N Judge Ely Blvd. due to icy road conditions. Officers also assisted several students with rides to the campus center dining hall so they would not have to drive or walk the distance in icy surfaces.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Jan. 24 – Jan. 31, 2023

MEDICAL CONCERNS 1 MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 0 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 53 MOTORIST ASSISST: JUMPSTART 5 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 1 NOISE VIOLATION 0 OTHER 8 PARKING LOT PATROL 29 PARKING VIOLATION 2 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 3 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 8 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 57 REPORT WRITING 9 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 2 REPORT WRITING (CITATION REPORT) 1 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 2 STOLEN VEHICLE 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY/PERSONS/VEHICLES 13 TRAFFIC STOP 2 TRAINING 2 VEHICLE COLLISION 2 WELFARE CHECK 5 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 51 ADVICE 0 ALARM 5 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 3 ASSIST 2 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 0 BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE 3 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 9 CART PATROL 0 CCTV REVIEW 3 CHECK BUILDING 239 CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING 1 CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 DIRECT TRAFFIC 1 DISTURBANCE 1 DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE 2 ESCORT 5 FIRE 1 FIRE WATCH 34 FOOT PATROL 31 FOUND PROPERTY 5 HIT & RUN 1 LOST PROPERTY 4 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 12 LOST PROPERTY 3

TOTAL CALLS: 627

Chief of Police Tip of the Week: Please avoid travel if at all possible with the winter weather and icy road conditions upon us! If it is absolutely necessary- here are some tips. Stay safe and warm!

*SLOW DOWN*Limit time on the road*Give road crews room to work*Avoid distractions(cellphone)*Increase following distance*Headlights on*SLOW DOWN*Avoid driving at night and early morning*Be aware of surroundings*Break slowly and sparingly*SLOW DOWN