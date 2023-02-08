Police log Jan. 31 – Feb. 7

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for January 31st – February 7th, 2023

02/03/2023 1:17 a.m SUSPICIOUS PERSON WILL HAIR PARK

While on a random patrol ACUPD contacted a white male sitting in a vehicle inside the park. The male was advised the park was closed and he needed to leave.

02/03/2023 8:00 a.m. BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE 500 Blk EN 18TH ST

A student reported to ACU PD that her vehicle was burglarized over the night while parked on EN 18th ST. The vehicle was unlocked but nothing was taken.

02/03/2023 2:30 p.m. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF ACU SHERROD PARK STORAGE

ACU PD responded to the Sherrod Park Storage for reports of 5-6 juveniles breaking windows out of the facility. Responding officers were unable to locate the juveniles. Multiple windows were broken and property damage occurred.

02/06/2023 9:32 a.m. SUSPICIOUS PERSON ZONA LUCE BUILDING

ACU PD was notified of a black male entering the facility, using the restroom, and speaking with students. The male was asked to leave the facility and caught a ride on the City Link bus.

02/05/2023 7:45 p.m. ASSAULT 600 BLK EN 16TH ST

ACU PD responded to reports of a student being struck by air soft pellets while walking in the 600 Blk of EN 16th ST. The unknown suspect fired from a moving vehicle. Surveillance video shows the suspect vehicle as possibly a red Ford SUV, investigation on going.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Jan. 31 – Feb. 7, 2023

OTHER 11 PARKING LOT PATROL 26 PARKING VIOLATION 3 PATROL VEHICLE MAINT 10 PROWLER 1 PUBLIC SERVICE 6 RANDOM PATROL 54 REPORT WRITING 9 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 4 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 4 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 3 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2 TRAFFIC STOP 3 TRAINING 1 VEHICLE COLLISION 4 WELFARE CHECK 5 911 CALL 4 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 50 ADVICE 4 ANIMAL CALL 1 ALARM 0 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1 ASSIST 1 BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 20 CHECK BUILDING 190 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3 CRMINAL TRESPASS 1 ESCORT 12 FOOT PATROL 12 FOUND CHILD 1 FOUND PROPERTY 1 HARASSMENT 1 INFO REPORT 5 INVESTIGATIVE FOLLOW UP 9 LOST PROPERTY 1 MEDICAL CONCERN 1 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 2 MONITOR FACILITY 41 MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 4 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 14 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 6 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 6

TOTAL CALLS: 541

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Please remember to lock your vehicles and then take or hide your valuables to help prevent and deter motor vehicle burglaries. Report any suspicious activity or persons to ACU PD.