Police log Jan. 31 – Feb. 7

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Weekly Highlight Report for January 31st – February 7th, 2023
02/03/2023 1:17 a.m SUSPICIOUS PERSON WILL HAIR PARK
While on a random patrol ACUPD contacted a white male sitting in a vehicle inside the park. The male was advised the park was closed and he needed to leave.
02/03/2023 8:00 a.m. BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE 500 Blk EN 18TH ST
A student reported to ACU PD that her vehicle was burglarized over the night while parked on EN 18th ST. The vehicle was unlocked but nothing was taken.
02/03/2023 2:30 p.m. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF ACU SHERROD PARK STORAGE
ACU PD responded to the Sherrod Park Storage for reports of 5-6 juveniles breaking windows out of the facility. Responding officers were unable to locate the juveniles. Multiple windows were broken and property damage occurred.
02/06/2023 9:32 a.m. SUSPICIOUS PERSON ZONA LUCE BUILDING
ACU PD was notified of a black male entering the facility, using the restroom, and speaking with students. The male was asked to leave the facility and caught a ride on the City Link bus.
02/05/2023 7:45 p.m. ASSAULT 600 BLK EN 16TH ST
ACU PD responded to reports of a student being struck by air soft pellets while walking in the 600 Blk of EN 16th ST. The unknown suspect fired from a moving vehicle. Surveillance video shows the suspect vehicle as possibly a red Ford SUV, investigation on going.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Jan. 31 – Feb. 7, 2023
|OTHER
|11
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|26
|PARKING VIOLATION
|3
|PATROL VEHICLE MAINT
|10
|PROWLER
|1
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|6
|RANDOM PATROL
|54
|REPORT WRITING
|9
|REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)
|4
|REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)
|1
|SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
|4
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|3
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|2
|TRAFFIC STOP
|3
|TRAINING
|1
|VEHICLE COLLISION
|4
|WELFARE CHECK
|5
|911 CALL
|4
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|50
|ADVICE
|4
|ANIMAL CALL
|1
|ALARM
|0
|ATTEMPT TO LOCATE
|1
|ASSIST
|1
|BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE
|1
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|20
|CHECK BUILDING
|190
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
|3
|CRMINAL TRESPASS
|1
|ESCORT
|12
|FOOT PATROL
|12
|FOUND CHILD
|1
|FOUND PROPERTY
|1
|HARASSMENT
|1
|INFO REPORT
|5
|INVESTIGATIVE FOLLOW UP
|9
|LOST PROPERTY
|1
|MEDICAL CONCERN
|1
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|2
|MONITOR FACILITY
|41
|MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE
|4
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|14
|MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER
|6
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|6
TOTAL CALLS: 541
Chief’s Tip of the Week: Please remember to lock your vehicles and then take or hide your valuables to help prevent and deter motor vehicle burglaries. Report any suspicious activity or persons to ACU PD.
