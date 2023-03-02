Police log Feb. 21 – 27

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for Feb. 21 – Feb. 27, 2023

02/21/2023 1:00 p.m. Burglary of a Motor Vehicle Nelson Hall Lot

A student reported an unknown suspect entered their unlocked vehicle and took property without their permission.

02/24/2023 12:32 p.m. Theft ACU Facilities

A former ACU student failed to return an ACU laptop assigned to him during the fall 2022 semester.

02/24/2023 12:40 p.m. 911 Call McKenzie Hall

APD received a 911 call, the caller hung up. An ACU PD Officer responded and contacted the caller. The caller stated it was an accidental misdial, no emergency observed.

02/24/2023 10:53 p.m. Suspicious Person 1700 Block Campus Ctr Rd

ACU PD officers attempted to contact four juveniles matching the description of BMV and UUMV suspects from the previous weeks. The juveniles fled on foot from officers. Officers pursued and caught all four juveniles and placed them under arrest for Evading Arrest or Detention and one count of Criminal Trespass. The other three juveniles were issued Criminal Trespass Warnings.

ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27, 2023

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 2

OTHER 4

PARKING LOT PATROL 28

PARKING VIOALTION 5

PATROL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 7

PATROL VEHICLE REFUEL 6

RANDOM PATROL 78

REFUEL GAS CANS 1

REPORT WRITING 8

REPORT WRITING: CASE REPORT 4

SEX OFFENSE 1

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 2

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 3

SUSPICIOUS PERSON 6

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 5

THEFT 1

TRAFFIC HAZARD 1

VEHICLE COLLISION 1

WANTED SUBJECT 1

WELFARE CHECK 1

911 CALL 2

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 47

ALARM 2

ASSIST 1

BICYCLE PATROL 1

BOOT VEHICLE 1

BUILDING UNLOCK 13

BMV 1

CCTV REVIEW 6

CHECK BUILDING 135

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1

ESCORT 14

EVADING ARREST 1

EVENT SUPPORT 1

FOOT PATROL 9

FOUND PROPERTY 5

HARASSMENT 1

INFORMATION REPORT 2

INVESTIGATIVE FOLLOW UP 26

LOST PROPERTY 1

MAINTENANCE 2

MEDICAL CONCERN 2

MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 1

MONITOR FACILITY 40

MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 1

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMP START 9

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1

TOTAL CALLS: 491

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Calling 911 by accident, although embarrassing, is not a crime. However, if you do accidentally dial 911 please stay on the line and do not hang up. Tell the call taker it was an accident and explain the situation. This will help prevent emergency response when it is not needed.