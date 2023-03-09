Police Log Feb. 28 – March 7

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for Feb. 28 – March 7, 2023

02/28/2023 1:30 p.m. Burglary Wildcat Stadium

ACUPD was notified of a burglary on the 5th floor of Wildcat stadium. Review of the CCTV footage showed 2 suspects enter the facility and remove property.

03/01/2023 3:33 p.m Intoxicated Person Williams Performing Arts Center

ACUPD received reports of a suspicious person outside WPAC. Upon arrival officers found the suspicious person was intoxicated. The person was arrested for Public Intoxication and transported to the Taylor County Jail.

03/02/2023 1:37 a.m Burglary Moody Coliseum

ACU PD officers observed 2 suspicious males enter Moody Coliseum after hours. Officers contacted the suspects as they left the facility and found them to be in possession of property, a trophy, from within Moody. The suspects were arrested for Burglary and transported to the Taylor County Jail.

03/04/2023 4:03 a.m. Intoxicated Person ACU Parking Lot

ACU PD officers contacted a female sitting in her parked vehicle at the cross walk with EN 16th St and Washington Blvd. The subject was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for Public Intoxication and transported to the Taylor County Jail. Her vehicle was towed.

03/05/2023 3:37 a.m. Burglary of Motor Vehicle Nelson Hall Lot

ACU PD received reports of a suspect entering parked cars in the Nelson Hall lot. ACU PD contacted the suspect inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect was arrested for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and transported to the Taylor County Jail.

ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 28 – March 7, 2023

OTHER 8 PARKING LOT PATROL 21 PARKING VIOLATION 7 PATROL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 9 PATROL VEHICLE REFUEL 6 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 90 REPORT WRITING 14 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 2 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 4 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 3 SUSPICIOUS ITEM 2 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 4 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 4 THEFT 2 TRAFFIC STOP 3 TRAINING 2 WELFARE CHECK 3 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 55 ALARM 4 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 3 ARMED SUBJECT 1 ASSIST 1 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1 BARRICADES 2 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 10 BURGLARY (BUSINESS) 2 BURGLARY (MOTORVEHICLE) 5 CART PATROL 1 CHECK BUILDING 178 DIRECT TRAFFIC 2 ELEVATOR RESCUE 2 ESCORT 7 EVENT SUPPORT 1 FOOT PATROL 23 FOUND PROPERTY 2 INFORMATION REPORT 1 INTOXICATED PERSON 2 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 27 LOST PROPERTY 6 MONITOR LOT/FACILITY 41 MOTORIST ASSIST: INFLATE TIRE 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 5 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 3

TOTAL CALLS: 572

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Spring is upon us and that means spring break. As you head home or on vacation for spring break please take time to ensure your vehicle is properly maintained. This means checking the oil, tire pressure, coolant levels etc. This will make your travels safer and less expensive from costly roadside repairs.