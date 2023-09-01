Optimist
Gallery: Inagural tailgate sets the stage for gameday excitement
Students gather for drinks and refreshments at Sigma Theta Chi's tailgate tent. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

Gallery: Inagural tailgate sets the stage for gameday excitement

Students gather together for the first tailgate of the school year. ACU’s Greek Life organizations set up tents at the tailgate lot. The following football game ended with Abilene up 31 to 11 against Northern Colorado.

