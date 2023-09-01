Gallery: Inagural tailgate sets the stage for gameday excitement

Students gather together for the first tailgate of the school year. ACU’s Greek Life organizations set up tents at the tailgate lot. The following football game ended with Abilene up 31 to 11 against Northern Colorado.
Students take a photo in front of Tri Kappa Gamma’s tailgate booth. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
The men of Gamma Sigma Phi rally together for a photo at the tailgate. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Students gather for drinks and refreshments at Sigma Theta Chi’s tailgate tent. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
The men of Galaxy cook for their tent at the tailgate. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
The women of Omicron Xi Chi chat with each other at their tent. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
The men of Nu Kappa Psi share refreshments and food at their tent. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Members of Zeta Phi Alpha chat to each other. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
The men of Galaxy host a crowd at the tailgate. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
The men of Frater Soladis prepare food for the tailgate. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Men of Trojan talk at the tailgate. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Ethan Strand, senior kinesiology major from Round Rock, flips a quesadilla in the air. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Members of Ko Jo Kai gather for refreshments and snacks at the tailgate. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
