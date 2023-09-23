Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Volleyball rises above Seattle Redhawks
Bryley Steinhiiber, junior outside hitter from Kennedale, spikes the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)

Gallery: Volleyball rises above Seattle Redhawks

by Leave a Comment

The Wildcats played against the Seattle University Redhawks on Thursday, walking away with a victory, 3-0. The game lasted for 3 sets, concluding with 26-24, 25-19, 25-19. The team faces off against Utah Valley University on Saturday.

About Hannah Park

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Volleyball rises above Seattle Redhawks