Gallery: Volleyball rises above Seattle Redhawks

The Wildcats played against the Seattle University Redhawks on Thursday, walking away with a victory, 3-0. The game lasted for 3 sets, concluding with 26-24, 25-19, 25-19. The team faces off against Utah Valley University on Saturday.
Players get ready for a set. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Braden Bossier, senior middle blocker from Fairfield, and Madeline Guffy, junior setter from Krum, block the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Andie Sheppard, outside hitter and defensive special from Midland, bumps the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Emily Mekelburg, sophomore outside hitter from Arlington, Washington, spikes the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Madeline Guffy, junior setting from Krum, dives for the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Abby Christian, freshman libero and defensive special from Kansas City, Missouri, (Photo by Hannah Park)
Breanna Box, graduate middle blocker from Wichita Falls, jumps up to spike the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Rachel Koss, freshman setter from Appleton, Wisconsin, serves the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Sara Carrizales, sophomore libero and defensive specialist from Arlington and Andie Sheppard, outside hitter and defensive special from Midland, attempt to receive the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Hannah Gonzalez, freshman middle blocker from Lucas, attempt to block a spike. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Players shake hands after the game.(Photo by Hannah Park)
