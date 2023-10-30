Gallery: ICA celebrates annual Diwali event

The Indian Culture Association held its annual Diwali celebration Saturday night at Hunter Welcome Center. The event consisted of authentic Indian cuisine, giveaways, choreographed dance, Indian music, and an open dance floor. This year’s Diwali also included a 360 photo booth and a Henna station from Henna Creations By Tasha. The celebration was open to students, faculty, and the Abilene community. Diwali is one of the most important holidays in Indian culture and it is named after the clay lamps that they light outside homes, representing the inner light that protects from the spiritual darkness.