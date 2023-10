This year’s homecoming musical, “Matilda,” will return to campus after years of downtown performances at the Abilene Convention Center. The musical will be in the revitalized Cullen Auditorium, now known as the Boone Theatre. To read more about the upcoming homecoming musical visit acuoptimist.com or click the link in our bio.--------------------------#acu #abilenechristianuniversity #matilda #theatre #finearts