Homecoming court prepares for homecoming festivities

The 2023 homecoming court was revealed to the student body during chapel after an extensive selection process.

Homecoming queen nominees were nominated by a student organization that they are a member of. Then, when they are nominated they submit an application to be considered. A total of 12 female students were selected over a blind review by 36 faculty and staff members after submitting an academic résumé displaying achievements and four essays.

Ellie Berry for Ko Jo Kai

Madison Chedester for Sanctify

Victoria Cheshire for Missions Students Association

Alli Dimmitt for Student Government Association

Lainey Hale for Sigma Theta Chi

Maci Johnson for Campus Activities Board

Josie Lara for Kinesiology Club

Aspen Malone for Pickleball Club

Kiki Rodriguez for Outlaws Dance Club

Maurica Simpson for ACU Democrats

Brooke Stemple for National Student Speech Language Hearing Association

Abby Weiss for Delta Theta

“We are in the second year of a revised process,” said April Young, assistant director of alumni and university Relations. “Previously anyone could be nominated, and we just took essentially the top nominations from the senior class. We would send out a form with five blanks in it and we would go through and take those nominations and figure out who had the most.”

The decision to switch the process to base it on achievements and student organizations was to avoid the court being Greek Life focused.

“It allows for groups like Kinesiology Club. In our old system, the Kinesiology Club, because of their size, wouldn’t be able to nominate someone for the court,” Young said. “In this system, the Kinesiology Club is able to. It gives other groups and organizations an opportunity. Our hope is that, if this is something students care about, they will get involved in a student organization.”

For Maci Johnson, senior psychology major from Fort Worth, being nominated for the Campus Activities Board was an honor.

“I was really excited, and I felt really honored that they selected me to be their representative,” Johnson said. “The process was more extensive than we thought it was going to be, but it honestly was really cool to look back on all my years here and see what all I had been a part of.”

Johnson also hopes to use this opportunity to guide and lead students in the future.

“I think it allows for an opportunity for me to be able in a sense lead not even as like a leader on campus because of a nominee position,” Johnson said. “Now that people know me, they can feel comfortable enough to come and talk to me and guide them in a sense of experience and help tell them about the organizations I have been a part of, how ACU has impacted me and to encourage them.”

For more information about qualifications or nominations, Young encourages people to visit acu.edu/queens.