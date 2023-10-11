Police Log Sept. 26 – Oct 3

09/27/2023 10:10 a.m. Hit and Run Elmer Gray Stadium Lot
An unknown vehicle struck a parked car and did not stop to leave information. ACU PD responded and took a report.
09/27/2023 12:38 p.m. Suspicious Person Mail Room
ACU PD responded to the mail room for reports of a suspicious person. The subject is known to police and left without incident.
10/01/2023 2:04 a.m. Assault 1600 Block of Cedar Crest
ACU PD assisted APD with an assault call in which an unknown subject discharged a firearm into the air after an altercation at a house party with ACU students. No suspect was identified.
10/02/2023 10:45 p.m. Theft Practice Fields
3 scooters were stolen from ACU Campus. The suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing. The scooters were not locked to a bike rack.
ACU PD Activity Statistics
Sept. 26 – Oct 3
|911 Call
|2
|Administrative Activity
|27
|Alarm
|5
|Animal Call
|1
|Assault
|3
|Assist
|6
|Barricades
|2
|Building unlock
|16
|CCTV Review
|5
|Check Building
|286
|Clery
|3
|Drug Offense
|3
|Escort
|5
|Foot Patrol
|31
|Found Property
|4
|Hit and Run
|1
|Information Report
|3
|Intoxicated Person
|2
|Investigation Follow Up
|4
|Lost Property
|2
|Maintenance
|2
|Medical Concern
|1
|Medical Emergency
|5
|Mental Health Concern
|2
|Monitor Facility
|27
|Jumpstart
|7
|Motorist Assist Other
|1
|Vehicle Unlock
|4
|Noise Violation
|5
|Other
|7
|Parking Lot Patrol
|55
|Parking Violation
|7
|Patrol Vehicle Maint
|3
|Refuel
|8
|Prowler
|1
|Public Service
|2
|Random Patrol
|70
|Report Writing
|9
|Stalking
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|3
|Suspicious Person
|8
|Suspicious Vehicle
|3
|Theft
|1
|Traffic Stop
|4
|Training
|5
|Welfare Check
|6
Total calls: 658
Chief’s Tip of the Week: Lock your valuables up. This includes bikes and scooters. This prevents theft and saves you money.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.