Optimist
You are here: Home / News / Police Log Sept. 26 – Oct 3

Police Log Sept. 26 – Oct 3

by Leave a Comment

09/27/2023 10:10 a.m. Hit and Run Elmer Gray Stadium Lot

An unknown vehicle struck a parked car and did not stop to leave information. ACU PD responded and took a report.

09/27/2023 12:38 p.m. Suspicious Person Mail Room

ACU PD responded to the mail room for reports of a suspicious person. The subject is known to police and left without incident.

10/01/2023 2:04 a.m. Assault 1600 Block of Cedar Crest

ACU PD assisted APD with an assault call in which an unknown subject discharged a firearm into the air after an altercation at a house party with ACU students. No suspect was identified.

10/02/2023 10:45 p.m. Theft Practice Fields

3 scooters were stolen from ACU Campus. The suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing. The scooters were not locked to a bike rack.

ACU PD Activity Statistics

Sept. 26 – Oct 3

911 Call 2
Administrative Activity 27
Alarm 5
Animal Call 1
Assault 3
Assist 6
Barricades 2
Building unlock 16
CCTV Review 5
Check Building 286
Clery 3
Drug Offense 3
Escort 5
Foot Patrol 31
Found Property 4
Hit and Run 1
Information Report 3
Intoxicated Person 2
Investigation Follow Up 4
Lost Property 2
Maintenance 2
Medical Concern 1
Medical Emergency 5
Mental Health Concern 2
Monitor Facility 27
Jumpstart 7
Motorist Assist Other 1

 

Vehicle Unlock 4
Noise Violation 5
Other 7
Parking Lot Patrol 55
Parking Violation 7
Patrol Vehicle Maint 3
Refuel 8
Prowler 1
Public Service 2
Random Patrol 70
Report Writing 9
Stalking 1
Suspicious Activity 3
Suspicious Person 8
Suspicious Vehicle 3
Theft 1
Traffic Stop 4
Training 5
Welfare Check 6

Total calls: 658

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Lock your valuables up. This includes bikes and scooters. This prevents theft and saves you money.

About Jaylynn Ward

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / News / Police Log Sept. 26 – Oct 3