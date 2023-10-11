Police Log Sept. 26 – Oct 3

09/27/2023 10:10 a.m. Hit and Run Elmer Gray Stadium Lot

An unknown vehicle struck a parked car and did not stop to leave information. ACU PD responded and took a report.

09/27/2023 12:38 p.m. Suspicious Person Mail Room

ACU PD responded to the mail room for reports of a suspicious person. The subject is known to police and left without incident.

10/01/2023 2:04 a.m. Assault 1600 Block of Cedar Crest

ACU PD assisted APD with an assault call in which an unknown subject discharged a firearm into the air after an altercation at a house party with ACU students. No suspect was identified.

10/02/2023 10:45 p.m. Theft Practice Fields

3 scooters were stolen from ACU Campus. The suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing. The scooters were not locked to a bike rack.

ACU PD Activity Statistics

Sept. 26 – Oct 3

911 Call 2 Administrative Activity 27 Alarm 5 Animal Call 1 Assault 3 Assist 6 Barricades 2 Building unlock 16 CCTV Review 5 Check Building 286 Clery 3 Drug Offense 3 Escort 5 Foot Patrol 31 Found Property 4 Hit and Run 1 Information Report 3 Intoxicated Person 2 Investigation Follow Up 4 Lost Property 2 Maintenance 2 Medical Concern 1 Medical Emergency 5 Mental Health Concern 2 Monitor Facility 27 Jumpstart 7 Motorist Assist Other 1

Vehicle Unlock 4 Noise Violation 5 Other 7 Parking Lot Patrol 55 Parking Violation 7 Patrol Vehicle Maint 3 Refuel 8 Prowler 1 Public Service 2 Random Patrol 70 Report Writing 9 Stalking 1 Suspicious Activity 3 Suspicious Person 8 Suspicious Vehicle 3 Theft 1 Traffic Stop 4 Training 5 Welfare Check 6

Total calls: 658

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Lock your valuables up. This includes bikes and scooters. This prevents theft and saves you money.