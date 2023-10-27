Summit themed “Holy Discomfort: Our Journey toward God”

The annual Summit event, hosted by ACU, underwent a significant transformation in 2021 to foster a stronger sense of community among church leaders and volunteers. Summit is hosted by the Sibert Institute for Church Ministry, a campus ministry that partners with churches. The event exists to disciple those in a broad spectrum of ministries.

With a history spanning more than a century, Summit remains a vital gathering, but it has evolved to meet the diverse needs of its attendees. Summit Director Jennifer Schroeder shared key information about this transformation.

“About two years ago, a group came together to determine if the format of Summit was really working in the way that it needed to,” Schroeder said. “In other words, was it meeting the needs of churches and church leaders? At that time, they decided to reimagine Summit to take on a ‘community-centered’ approach focused around specific areas of ministry.”

According to Schroeder, this year’s Summit revolved around seven distinct areas of interest, catering to a broad spectrum of attendees:

General Interest: This segment offered traditional lectures that delved into the biblical text. It was open to everyone, from formal church leaders to volunteers, and anyone interested in in-depth biblical study. Led by New Testament scholars from ACU, Pepperdine, and Johnson University, it explored Jesus’s journey to the cross through the second half of the Gospel of Luke.



Adult Formation: Attendees explored the story of God’s abundant life-producing love as exemplified by Jesus, how this narrative shapes us and how it enables us to shape others within our churches.

Children’s Ministry: A space was created for those involved in children’s ministry to draw children and themselves closer to God.

Hispanic Ministry: This segment encouraged participants to imagine the concept of “holy discomfort” in terms of ministry and community.

Missions: Participants evaluated current missions practices and discussed how cultivating relationships can lead to the formation of a truly missional church.

Preaching: Those in the preaching community aimed to discover their true calling as individuals charged with delivering the Word of God.

Small Churches: This segment examined how small churches experience transitions both from a ministerial perspective and a church-wide perspective, emphasizing healthy engagement in these transitions.

The event, held from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, featured three keynote speakers: Sara Barton, the Pepperdine University chaplain; Don McLaughlin, the preaching minister at North Atlanta Church of Christ; and Esau McCaulley, a theologian and author from Wheaton College. Each interpreted the Summit theme, “Holy Discomfort: Our Journey toward God,” in their unique way. Dr. Jerry Taylor, associate professor of Bible, blessed participants with a morning devotional.

“Not many of us enjoy discomfort, but when something is worth it, no discomfort is too great and nothing is too hard. Enduring any hardship to share faith, hope, and love with future generations is worth it,” McLaughlin said.

Although Summit for this fall already concluded, it will pair with homecoming next year. Staff will announce the 2024 event date later this fall. To register for the next Summit, participants can visit acu.edu/summit.