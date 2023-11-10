Ethnos: Echoes Celebrates Students’ Diverse Cultures

ISA held its 31st annual Ethnos, celebrating the diverse cultures present among the student body. With more on the story is The Optimist’s Shelby Byrd.
ISA held its 31st annual Ethnos, celebrating the diverse cultures present among the student body. With more on the story is The Optimist’s Shelby Byrd.
Shelby is a videographer from Tucson, Arizona. She is a senior Multimedia major with Film and Graphic Design minors, and plans to work in the film industry after graduation.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.