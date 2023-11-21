Gallery: Campus unites with tree lighting and Jordy Searcy concert during Litmas

Student Government Association and Student Life held their annual “Litmas” celebration on Sunday night, featuring a number of festive activities and live music featuring artist Jordy Searcy. The first 300 attendees were greeted with the gift of free coffee mugs. Members of SGA served hot chocolate and apple cider while a number of various food trucks and pop-up vendors filled the campus mall. As the evening progressed, the live music began, with Jordy Searcy performing a mix of traditional Christmas carols and some of his top hits. The tree lighting itself was a highlight of the night, as the towering tree was adorned with twinkling lights and decorations.