ACU Honors College to host Honors Formal

On December 8th, the Honors College will be hosting an Honors Formal.

This dance for the Honors College has been happening for many years, but this is the first time it will be hosted as a campus-wide event.

“The honors college formal is a community-building event hosted by the social committee of the honors college,” said Emma Horn, a junior political science major from Abilene. “I have always wanted to attend a Masquerade, so I am so glad this is the theme we chose.”

Emma Horn is the social committee chair this year. She and a team of seven honors students plan events for the honors college.

“I am on the Social Committee of the Honors Council, so I’ve been helping plan the formal with a few other honors students,” said Ashlyn Wright, a freshman psychology and Spanish major from Euless. “Most of the work has been done by our committee chair, Emma Horn.”

The formal will include dessert, a photo booth, and dancing. They will also have merchandise in the form of free t-shirts designed by Madeline Bryant that will be for the first 50 people who show up at the door. These are meant to commemorate the night.

“Masks are optional, and while it is a formal dance, we encourage everyone to dress how they feel most comfortable,” Horn said. “We look forward to seeing you there.”

This dance is held to celebrate the end of the fall semester and the beginning of the holiday season. It will be at the Hunter Welcome Center from 8-10 p.m.