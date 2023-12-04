Gallery: ASA’s CHOMA showcases a night of tradition, taste and choreography

The African Students Association held its formal event, CHOMA, in the Hunter Welcome Center on Saturday evening. Members of Nu Kappa Psi and Omicron Xi Chi volunteered to assist in food service. Both members and non-members were given a taste of traditional African food and enjoyed an evening of music and fellowship. Unlike former years, this year’s CHOMA showcased the choreography that was originally performed at this year’s Ethnos Echoes.
