Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: ASA’s CHOMA showcases a night of tradition, taste and choreography
Aileen Castorena, junior criminal justice major from Breckenridge and Tamilore Kayode-Adele, sophomore criminal justice major from Midland, take a photo at the photobooth. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

Gallery: ASA’s CHOMA showcases a night of tradition, taste and choreography

by Leave a Comment

The African Students Association held its formal event, CHOMA, in the Hunter Welcome Center on Saturday evening. Members of Nu Kappa Psi and Omicron Xi Chi volunteered to assist in food service. Both members and non-members were given a taste of traditional African food and enjoyed an evening of music and fellowship. Unlike former years, this year’s CHOMA showcased the choreography that was originally performed at this year’s Ethnos Echoes.

About Sarah Thompson

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: ASA’s CHOMA showcases a night of tradition, taste and choreography