Avery Blanch, sophomore management major from Fredericksburg, congratulates her teammate. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Gallery: Pickleball Club hosts 24-hour tournament with games, prizes and Santa meet-and-greet

The ACU Pickleball Club served up a unique event with their 24-hour Pickleball Tournament. From 3 p.m. on Friday to 3 p.m. on Saturday, participants engaged in matches across various brackets.  The club offered hot cocoa, pizza and Insomnia Cookies to guests who attended. Santa made a special appearance for photos and the top of every hour brought exciting twists to the games. Attendees also had the chance to paint their own pickleball paddle.

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation.

