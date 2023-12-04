Gallery: Pickleball Club hosts 24-hour tournament with games, prizes and Santa meet-and-greet

The ACU Pickleball Club served up a unique event with their 24-hour Pickleball Tournament. From 3 p.m. on Friday to 3 p.m. on Saturday, participants engaged in matches across various brackets. The club offered hot cocoa, pizza and Insomnia Cookies to guests who attended. Santa made a special appearance for photos and the top of every hour brought exciting twists to the games. Attendees also had the chance to paint their own pickleball paddle.
