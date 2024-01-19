Wildcats drop third straight game, falling on the road to Tarleton

Nasir DeGruy, sophomore guard from New Orleans, Louisiana, looks for an opening. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

The Wildcats (6-11, 1-5) dropped their third straight game on Thursday, falling to Tarleton (11-6, 4-2) by a final score of 79-71.

The Wildcats entered Thursday night’s game on the final leg of a three game road trip and coming off back-to-back losses to Grand Canyon and Cal Baptist respectively. The Texans found themselves in a similar situation, entering with back-to-back losses to GCU and CBU as well.

ACU opened the game with a quick five points out of the gate thanks to a first possession jumper from junior guard Kavion McClain, followed by a three-pointer from senior guard Hunter Jack Madden.

The two teams exchanged buckets for the next handful of possessions, which included a stretch of seven straight points from senior forward Airion Simmons. Despite Simmons’ effort, the Texans began to build a lead after a two and a half minute cold stretch from ACU and the Wildcats found themselves down 10 with five minutes remaining in the first half.

It would remain at a 10-point differential going into the half as Tarleton would lead 40-30, with 18 of the Wildcats 30 points coming from behind the arc.

Tarleton would add onto their lead in the second half, getting up by as much as 15. However, the Wildcats were able to stay right in it and after three made free throws from junior guard Ali Abdou Dibba, found themselves only down seven with 5:32 remaining in the game.

After a made three pointer from McClain, followed up by two clutch free throws from senior forward Aidan Igiehon, The Wildcats were within four at 70-66 with 1:44 remaining.

Despite getting within four points two more times before the final buzzer, the Texans would escape with the win thanks to sinking their last seven free throws to close out the Wildcats 79-71.

Dibba and Simmons both finished with 14 to lead the team in scoring, followed by 12 from Mcclain and 11 from Igiehon and Madden, who played all but one minute in the contest.

Dibba led the team in boards with eight followed by Igiehon with five. Simmons, Madden and Mcclain all had three assists each.

The Wildcats will get the chance to regroup these next two weeks as they begin a four-game homestand, starting with UT Arlington on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Moody Coliseum with the game streaming live on ESPN+.