APO performs Footloose in 24-hour musical

Willard, played by freshman theatre major Matthew Lietz, befriends Ren, played by junior theatre major Will Thompson, at his new school. (Photo by Hannah Park)

Students across campus performed in Alpha Psi Omega’s 24-hour musical, “Footloose,” on Jan. 27.

With only 24 hours to learn lines, dances, rehearse and perform the entire play, the entire cast of the musical started rehearsals at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26. At 7 p.m. the next day, they performed the musical Footloose in Folks Theater.

“It’s honestly a pretty crazy process. so we hold auditions in the fall semester at the very end. And we give them kind of a synopsis of, like, this is the type of style the show will be in, so audition,” said Taylor Herndon, head choreographer and junior musical theater major from Tulsa, Oklahoma. “But they don’t find out the actual show that we’re doing until the night of the 24-hour musical. And that includes roles and everything.”

“Each cast member only gets about an hour or two to rest during the 24-hour period. Everyone is rehearsing everything at once, so the musical is a creative test for everyone involved,” said Chloe Munson, director and senior theater education major from Grapevine

“That’s what’s kind of special about 24 hours, like, no matter how much prep time you put into it, there’s going to be unexpected turns,” said Munson. “There is just a lot going on that night, and we just have to kind of be flexible and put art together.”

The musical is run as a fundraise for Alpha Psi Omega. It raised $1,680.95 for Living Water International, which, according to its website, is an organization that hosts mission trips to address the global water crisis and spread the gospel.