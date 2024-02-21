BSU captures Black professionalism through photoshoot

The Black Student Union held a photoshoot event focused on professionalism for Black students.

The photoshoot held on Feb. 11, titled “Professionalism Captured,” provided an opportunity for students to get headshots to use for resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and other professional materials. Participants also took a group “unity shot.”

Tia Morris, President of BSU and senior criminal justice major from Humble, said the vision and planning for the event came primarily from photographer Lauren Lee, a recent graduate. The photoshoot took place in a downtown parking garage, with students signing up for timed slots.

Morris said BSU plans to continue hosting events that emphasize professional development and showcase the beauty of Black students on campus. The photoshoot aligns with BSU’s goals for Black History Month this year, which include a focus on promoting professional skills and success.

“Providing resources like professional headshots empowers Black students as they prepare to enter the workplace,” Morris said.

Tamil Adele, vice president of BSU, said the photoshoot allowed students to capture a different side of themselves.

“It’s easy to snap Instagram photos at any time, but the attention to detail in professional headshots adds a polished edge to readiness for careers and the professional arena,” said Adele, sophomore criminal justice major from Midland

