Fall 2024 registration begins next month

The fall 2024 registration period will begin on March 20 with senior registration.

ACU follows a seniority-based registration system, with seniors eligible for registration first and freshmen registering last. Each student is assigned an academic advisor who provides guidance on the necessary courses for each student.

Despite the structured process, registration tends to be a stressful period for many students. Rushing to secure spots in their required classes with preferred professors, students may face the challenge of limited available seats per class.

“I think registration is especially stressful for a freshman considering it’s their first time for everything,” said Levi Alvarado, a sophomore kinesiology major. “I was with my friends when they registered, and they were under a lot of stress. It made them very frustrated because their process didn’t end for about 2 hours after many emails and going back and forth.”

While some students find the registration process stressful, others have a positive perspective.

“I like registration; I like having the power to choose the classes that I want and when I need to take them. My academic advisor is Tiffani Corbett, and she’s just the best. Anything that I need, she’s super helpful,” said Brooklyn Arreola, a sophomore education major.

Students are encouraged to make an appointment with their academic advisor. This will help a student create a plan for the next semester and possibly beyond. Advisors are also there to help with any questions and concerns that a student may have.

“I think proper planning will keep the panic away, but the main thing is just to take a deep breath,” said Melissa Henderson, academic advisor. “There’s a solution to every single problem. Regardless of how registration turns out for any student, it’s all something that can be sorted out later.”

Registration dates are:

Senior registration (90+ hours): March 20

Junior registration (60 – 89 hours): March 25

Sophomore registration (30 – 59 hours): April 1

Freshman registration (0 – 29 hours): April 3

Different registration dates differ for athletes, honors and study abroad students. These dates will be given by their academic advisors.