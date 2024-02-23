Local exhibit, “Horses of Revelation,” features work from ACU Alum

Downtown, in Abilene’s Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA), hangs four large paintings titled “The Horses of Revelation.”

The paintings inspired by chapter six of the Bible’s Revelation were done by Internationally acclaimed Cuban-American artist and ACU alum Rolando Diaz. The exhibit began on Jan.12 and will end this Saturday.

“I’m a strong believer,” Diaz said. “Revelation has always been a fascinating book because it has so much visualization. When you read Revelation, it’s like going to see a horror movie.”

Inspired by the biblical descriptions, Diaz said he used a technique to create these paintings that he typically does not use, but he thought it was applicable.

“I was using special chemicals to achieve a very grainy kind of look on the bodies of the horses,” Diaz said. “If you look close, you’ll see this incredible detail on these horses that was done by me experimenting with the canvas and the mediums to get that effect.”

As a former alum, Diaz spent his time at ACU improving his talents before pursuing an art career. The CCA focuses on showing local artists and hopes to “encourage, empower and inspire the community through art.”

“By experiencing art from different cultures and backgrounds,” CCA gallery manager Faith Archambeau said, “individuals gain new insights and develop empathy for others’ lives and stories. It has a unique power to spark conversations, inspiring positive change.”

Conversation is what Diaz wants to create from this exhibit. He said he could have brought regular art, but he thought the horses would bring the community together.

“Being a community of believers, I thought it would be intriguing to try to get them to come and look at the full horses,” Diaz said. “I would love for dialogue to begin with the students and churches. What are these four horses all about? What are they proclaiming?”

Diaz’s faith is closely connected to his work, so he avoids themes that could negatively affect people’s emotions.

“I don’t want my art to be dark,” Diaz said. “I want my art to always go toward the light.”