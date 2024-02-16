Optimist
Hunter Jack Madden, senior guard from Sydney, Australia, passes the ball to an official while sitting on the floor. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Madden explodes to help Wildcats earn much needed win

Men’s basketball (9-15, 4-9) grabbed a crucial road win Thursday night taking down UT Rio Grande Valley (6-18, 2-11), 87-79, thanks to a big performance from senior guard Hunter Jack Madden. 

The Wildcats, who were coming off a four-game losing streak, had been facing some real struggles and needed a win against the last-placed Vaqueros, to turn some momentum back in their favor. 

The Wildcats opened up the game on a quick 12-5 run, which included a bucket from every Wildcat in the starting lineup. The Wildcats were able to hold the lead for a solid part of the first half and it wasn’t until 7:53 where the Vaqueros took their first lead. 

However, the Wildcats were able to score six straight, capped off by a fast-break layup from junior guard Ali Abdou Dibba to retake the lead. Madden would then hit a three-pointer to go up seven with just under five minutes remaining in the first half. 

Despite a three-minute scoring drought, the Wildcats were able to maintain the lead, taking a 37-31 advantage into the half. 

To begin the second half, UTRGV would go on a 9-2 run and grab their largest lead of the game at 43-39. Dibba would convert on an and-one the next possession and Madden hit a key jumper to keep it at only a one-point UTRGV lead. 

Despite the Vaqueros holding the lead, the Wildcats did not let up and sophomore forward Leonardo Bettiol sank two free throws, followed by a layup to retake the lead for the ACU. At the 12:06 mark, senior forward Airion Simmons completed a three-point play to extend the Wildcat lead. 

It would be the defense that stepped up for the next two and a half minutes, holding the Vaqueros scoreless, which allowed ACU to build their lead up to 14. Despite being up 15 with 7:30 remaining in the game, UTRGV refused to go away and was able to cut the lead to four with 1:12 remaining in the game. 

Even after the UTRGV run, ACU would hold on and the Wildcats were able to leave the Valley with the win, taking down the Vaqueros 87-79. 

The Wildcats shot an impressive 61.4% from the field throughout the game, scoring 58 points in the paint. Madden led the team with an impressive career-high of 27 points, shooting 10-13 from the field including three three-pointers. Dibba added 16 points to go along with a team leading 10 rebounds and Bettiol finished 15. Simmons and junior guard Kavion McClain rounded out the starting-five, scoring 13 and 11 respectively. 

The Wildcats will finish up a four-game road trip on Saturday when they head to Nacogdoches to take on Stephen F. Austin at 2 p.m. with the game streaming live on ESPN+. 

Quotes will be added following head coach Brette Tanner’s next press conference. 

