Sanctify hosts Valentine’s dance class

On Tuesday, Sanctify will host its first Valentine’s hip-hop Dance Class at 9 p.m. in Studio A in the Royce and Pam Money Student Recreation and Wellness Center. The class is open to all students.

Aspen Malone, co-captain of Sanctify, and Yuliana Jaramillo, co-captain of Sanctify, have choreographed a beginner-level dance to the song “Finesse” by Bruno Mars and Cardi B for the occasion.

“Attendees can expect to come for an hour and learn a fun dance. The dance style is hip hop and the theme is Valentines, individuals or partners are encouraged to attend,” said Malone, senior biochemistry major from Amarillo.

Aaliyah Walker, treasurer of Sanctify, shared how the event is more than just a dance class as it is a celebration of love, friends and movement.

“I think this event is a great way to get students to have fun and build community while learning something different and being active,” said Walker, junior financial management from Lafayette, Louisiana.

Last semester the group held a Halloween class and a Christmas class, while this semester they are holding the Valentine’s class and a tax day class.

“The Halloween and Christmas classes were very laid back and a lot of fun,” Malone said. “Members were able to bring their friends and individuals from ACU were able to attend.”

Sanctify hosts numerous open dance classes throughout the year to showcase the group to the campus and further build its community. These events highlight the talent of the group while serving as a positive image of hip-hip for the campus to embrace and celebrate.

“I think it’s good to have fun every once in a while,” Walker said. “The reason I joined the team was because it was something to get my mind off of school for a little bit and take the time to actually enjoy a hobby I like.”

The group has been preparing for and promoting the event for the past couple of weeks and based on the success of the past events the club is expecting a great turnout for this heart-filled Valentine’s opportunity.

“We are looking forward to everyone having a great time again at this class,” Malone said.