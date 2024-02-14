Elections, Olympics top spring SGA activities

SGA is planning to host a variety of different events this semester to connect with students around campus including SGA Olympics and student body elections.

“This semester, SGA has already started working on planning events to connect with and impact students across campus,” said Joseph Chapa, SGA press secretary.

The events will include:

Kindness Week

SGA Olympics

Student body elections

Green Week

“We just have a great team that really wants to continue to enhance the mission of ACU through what we do and making sure that students are having a great experience,” said Chapa, senior journalism major from Edinburg.

SGA has also started working on the budget, which was discussed at the budget meeting on Wednesday. The budget meeting determines which organizations will receive funding and how much they will receive from SGA.

“Going into this school year, the goal for the senate was to be two times more productive than in previous years,” said Meeyah Davis, SGA director of student engagement and recruitment.

Last semester, SGA passed 21 pieces of legislation and achieved many different things, such as passing legislation to raise the minimum wage to $8.00 per hour, hosting Litmas with Jordy Searcy, giving $5,000 to help pay for a new movie theater on campus and holding Join Week for students to get connected to clubs around campus.

“We have a lot of people who are just trying to make sure that this campus can work as seamlessly as it possible can,” said Davis, a senior biochemistry major from Dew. “We wanted to have this presence this semester, that was more about getting students more engaged with student organizations.”

SGA is also planning a variety of other activities and events that have yet to be announced with the intention of connecting with students all across campus.