Students volunteer to load shipments of supplies for the Zambia Medical Mission Program

Students gather to fill the second shipment for the Zambia Medical Mission Program. (Photo provided by Neal Coates, department chair of political science and criminal justice.)

Zambia Mission program had student volunteers help load two shipments for their July trip.

The Zambia Medical Mission Program had student volunteers help load two shipments on Jan. 27 that are being sent to remote parts of Zambia. These shipments include humanitarian aid that is mostly for hospitals, schools and orphans.

Some of these supplies include wheelchairs, birthing kits, clothing and medicine. Sometimes food relief is sent to Zambia if there is sign of starvation among these remote communities. Zambia Missions also partners with other organizations, including the Jospeh Thomas Foundation and Healing Hands International, to get these products and resources.

This organization has been sending shipments since the 1990’s with the medical mission being the backbone of this for almost 30 of these years. During this time, over 100 shipments have been sent.

“When you get there, you see…the joy,” said Ellie Hamby, Zambia Mission Fund Board’s administrative liaison. “For the most part, these things are given to really remote areas.”

The medical mission is an important part because these communities do not see traditional healthcare. Every year, this organization teams up with local Abilene healthcare providers, providers around the country and some globally to go to these remote areas and provide assistance. During the time that is spent in Zambia, these volunteers will see 10,000 – 13,000 patients within six days.

Because of the need for support and help, the leaders of this organization are encouraging students to come on the trip. This trip is on July 1 – 18. Volunteers travel to multiple locations to provide care.

The volunteer services are in remote locations so there will not be electricity or running water and volunteers will have to sleep in tents. Radio is the best form of communication and traveling can sometimes take hours or a full day because of the lack of efficient roads.

This trip costs $5,000, which includes everything that is involved with the trip including the hotel room that a volunteer will stay in for three nights after participating. Funds can be obtained by fundraising. If a person has questions or wants to participate, they can email Ellie@zambiamission.org or go to zambiamission.org/medicalmission. A person wanting to participate has to fill out a general application form, medical form and reference form.

“There is a much greater connection between assisting other people and loving other people when you are involved in a medical mission,” said Neal Coates, a volunteer for 15 years and department chair of political science and criminal justice.