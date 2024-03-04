Wildcats drop two straight, losing first series of season

The Wildcats gather on the mound to discuss the next inning. (Photo by Hannah Park)

After winning the series opener, ACU (8-5) dropped two straight games to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-8), giving the Wildcats their first series loss of the season.

The Wildcats entered the weekend coming off of a win versus the Baylor Bears on Wednesday and faced their first true road test of the year. The Islanders were also coming off of a win, taking down UTRGV in their mid-week matchup.

In game one on Friday, ACU got on the board early in the first inning thanks to an RBI double from Gino D’Alessio that scored one.

In the top of the third, the Wildcats added to their lead after sophomore outfielder Holden Rook scored on a wild pitch followed by an RBI double from senior infielder Garrett Williams that scored one more run to make it a 3-0 game.

Although the Islanders got on the board in the fourth, the Wildcats added two more in the fifth from an RBI fielder’s-choice from senior outfielder Miller Ladusau and a sac fly from D’Alessio, who leads the team in RBIs. Ladusau singled in the seventh to bring home another and junior infielder DJ Van Atten added ACU’s last run of the night on a sac fly.

Corpus Christi scored one more, but ACU would take the opening game with graduate right-hander Austin Glaze earning the win after striking out seven and allowing only one run on two hits over six full innings.

In game two, D’Alessio did the exact same thing he did the previous day in the first inning, making contact for an RBI double, giving ACU a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, this would be the only time they would touch home for the remainder of the game.

Junior right-hander Iain Campa threw three strong innings before allowing two runs in the fourth, which got the Islander rolling, as they would score three more in the inning to take a 5-1 lead.

ACU would not get a hit after the fourth inning and TAMU-CC added on an extra run in the eighth and took the 6-1 victory to even the series.

In Sunday’s finale, it was the Islanders that got ahead early this time, scoring four runs across the first four innings of the game. ACU got two back in the sixth from an error, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Islanders would score one more and seal the 5-2 victory as well as the season series.

The Wildcats will have their hand’s full come Tuesday night when they travel to Fort Worth to take on the fifth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs at Lupton Stadium with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.