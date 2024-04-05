Sing Song Block Party to return this weekend

On Saturday, the Sing Song Committee will be hosting their annual block party outside of Moody Coliseum around the GATA fountain. It is free and open for anyone who wants to come.

The Sing Song Block Party was started in 2019 so that the ACU community could continue to celebrate Sing Song together.

“This year, we are trying to make the block party bigger than ever,” said Courtney McGaha, the head of student engagement. “We have partnered with a lot of on-campus organizations to bring them into to also provide some awareness for their organization but also some fun activities to do.”

There will be food, student organizations, performances, and shopping at the event. Some of the food trucks that will be there are Black Cats Blues and BBQ, Essence of Soul Food, LLC Dragon Soul Hibachi, and Tacolote. As for student organizations, The Shinnery Review, Hispanos Unidos, the Riding Team, the Indian Culture Association, and the Red Thread Movement will all be present. Additionally, the Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Club will be there with different activities for the people to engage with.

Lastly, Sanctify Dance, Swing Cats, and Outlaws Dance Club will be performing from 5-6 p.m. of the party. There are also shopping opportunities for people, such as Seven and One Books, Field School Brand, and Kido, and students from the Griggs Center will have tables that showcase the items they will be selling.

“I’m excited to be selling a little fruit snack we have in my culture,” said Rebecca Ramos, a senior psychology major from San Juan. “I’m excited to share something I grew up with with ACU and alumni. It’s a great way to show alumni who are minorities that we are still here making ourselves known and not being afraid to showcase our different cultures.”

Tickets are still available for all three of the shows. Tickets are available to purchase at acustupro.com/tickets. Tickets will be sold until the start of each show online and at the door.

“The Sing Song experience has been really positive this year. It feels like we’re finally settling back in, and it feels like we’re getting used to it again,” McGaha said. “The groups, host and hostesses, and the dance team are all doing great, and everyone’s sounding amazing. It’s going to be a really good show.”